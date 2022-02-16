NASCAR 21: Ignition Getting Next Gen Ford Mustang Car, New Test Drive Mode

Although it’s not among the good racing games launched last year, NASCAR 21: Ignition is slowly being patched up and improved thanks to the team at Motorsport Games. Earlier this week, the developer announced an important addition to the simulation game, the Next Gen Ford Mustang car, which will be available within the new Test Drive mode.
The update will be available for free on all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, beginning February 17. The timing of the release makes perfect sense considering the start of the 2022 NASCAR regular season, and its first race, Daytona 500, is scheduled to be held on February 20.
The Next Gen Ford Mustang should have been in the game since the beginning, but probably due to time constraints, the folks at Motorsport Games haven’t been able to add it before NASCAR 21: Ignition went out of the gates.
After months of working to implement the car into the game, the Next Gen Ford Mustang is finally here to provide players with an authentic representation of the sport in its current state. Thanks to the update, players will be able to drive the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Next Gen Ford Mustang test car in-game within the new Test Drive mode and familiarize themselves with the new car for the first time.
“Our development team couldn’t be happier about adding Next Gen cars to the current iteration of Ignition, especially prior to the kickoff of the 2022 NASCAR season. We made sure to recreate the Next Gen car as close to its real-life counterpart as possible and we can’t wait for everyone to get acclimated with driving the newest stock car in-game, just like the drivers will be throughout the year,” said George Holmquist, Vice President of Publishing and Marketing at Motorsport Games.
In other news, developer Motorsport Games announced that their game, NASCAR 21: Ignition, will be available to play for free on Xbox from February 17-20. The Free Play Weekend event will have the game available complete with a number of modes such as Race Now, Online Multiplayer, and the new Paint Booth.
