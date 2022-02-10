2023 Nissan Z Prepares for Digital Cali Lifestyle in Most JDM Tuning Kind of Ways

Recently unveiled in JDM specification for the home market, the 2023 Nissan Z has all the makings of a great sports car. And it might easily become the most hyped U.S. enthusiast ride of the year.
Until then, though, it still needs to commence production and reach nationwide dealerships. Either in Japan or the United States, it does not matter. We all just hope it will arrive sooner rather than later. Somewhere, anywhere. Including California shores... if only virtually.
While Nissan is officially ready (with Eugene Levy and Brie Larson, among others) for Super Bowl, automotive virtual artists have a different Z setup in mind. Case in point. The pixel master better known as X-Tomi Design on social media admits his complete package for the “little” 2023 Nissan Z has been quite long in the making. Well, it still arrived faster than the actual car itself.
So, perhaps there will be enough time for enthusiasts to start queries with aftermarket suppliers for the right bits and pieces to recreate this “Cali lifestyle” build in the real world as well. If not, at least we get to check out the goodies from afar. Those include a complete list of modifications, from top to bottom.
All the JDM tuning usual suspects are present and accounted for. The 2023 Nissan Z looks slammed enough to give ants and other crawlers reasons to worry about “headaches.” It also comes with an outrageous widebody aerodynamic kit that certainly reminds us of a certain (Liberty Walk) outlet. Even better, that is not all. There is also a cool, NFS-style livery for anyone feeling gaming-nostalgic.
Along with gold-painted aftermarket wheels and color-matched brake calipers. And last, but not least, even though it does not seem ready to hit a far-away beach, there is also a luggage rack on top of the roof. One that casually holds a pair of surfboards to remind us that summer is (almost) around the corner...
