KTM Invites You To Push Your Limits With the Brand-New, All-Purpose 1290 Super Adventure R

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure series of models was launched only last year. The range was born from the many years of experience the brand has accumulated; insights were gathered from extensive research and development and by participating in various competitions, such as rallies and enduro. The bikes were created as a multi-purpose travel companion - one that can do anything and take you anywhere.
The second generation of the latest 1290 Super Adventure R is targeted toward those looking for a premium piece of machinery that can cope with dust, gravel, and loose ground and tackle mountain trails just as well as mountain passes. Here's how the new-gen vehicle stands out from its predecessor.
First of all, the new iteration of the renowned LC8 engine boasts a lower weight – it was reduced by a slim 1.6 kg (3.5 lb). However, it still outputs 160 hp (118 kW or 162 ps) of power and 138 Nm (102 lb-ft) of torque. It's powered by processed prehistoric remains flowing from the 23-liter three-piece tank. Moreover, an improved heating system keeps temperatures away from the rider.
A multitude of features help the motorcycle achieve excellent performance when off-roading. The R variant sits on a reworked, chrome-molybdenum stainless steel trellis frame. It's designed to offer a comfortable riding position, and the handlebars are adjustable. It features a 48 mm WP Xplor suspension (with split cartridge forks) and a modifiable rear shock with 220 mm of travel. Contact to the ground is made through Alpina aluminum spoked wheels, equipped with Bridgestone AX41 tires as stock.
ABS, and more.
KTM didn't hold back on using the proper software and electronics on the 2023 1290 Super Adventure R. The Quickshifter+ is an extra, but you'll get Race On keyless functionality and a Tire Pressure Management system as standard. It comes with an all-new, scratch-resistant 7-inch display. On it, you can quickly access information through simple menus and customize your riding experience. For example, you can make adjustments to the bike's semi-active suspension on the go just by tapping a few buttons. A nice touch is that you can tilt the screen however you like to avoid sunlight reflecting off it.
Navigating will be easier with the new-gen motorcycle - the Turn-by-Turn+ guidance allows you to set waypoints and diversions by using the handlebar switch dial and the display. Moreover, there's no more need to stop to answer your phone - it's all done through the KTMconnect app.
The new model comes accompanied by a short spot, where KTM invites you to #Dare2Adv, which translates to "Dare to Adventure." It starts with the rider speeding away on an empty desert road. He suddenly veers into the surrounding landscape and pops a wheelie, seemingly with no care in the world. It's a perfect representation of what the motorcycle can do and how it makes the rider feel.
The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R is precisely the off-road motorcycle that allows you to do these kinds of things. Be it light off-roading, trail riding, or pushing its limits on any terrain, the bike will most likely take on any adventure you dare embark on.
The two-wheeled, do-it-all machine has an MSRP of $20,300 (€ 19,120), and you can opt for a fresh 2023 white colorway and distinct orange frame, which pays homage to KTM's race-bred lineage. A wide range of accessories can be added to the bike, such as crash bars or luggage. You can even improve its look with more esthetic touches.
The second generation of the latest 1290 Super Adventure R is targeted toward those looking for a premium piece of machinery that can cope with dust, gravel, and loose ground and tackle mountain trails just as well as mountain passes. Here's how the new-gen vehicle stands out from its predecessor.
First of all, the new iteration of the renowned LC8 engine boasts a lower weight – it was reduced by a slim 1.6 kg (3.5 lb). However, it still outputs 160 hp (118 kW or 162 ps) of power and 138 Nm (102 lb-ft) of torque. It's powered by processed prehistoric remains flowing from the 23-liter three-piece tank. Moreover, an improved heating system keeps temperatures away from the rider.
A multitude of features help the motorcycle achieve excellent performance when off-roading. The R variant sits on a reworked, chrome-molybdenum stainless steel trellis frame. It's designed to offer a comfortable riding position, and the handlebars are adjustable. It features a 48 mm WP Xplor suspension (with split cartridge forks) and a modifiable rear shock with 220 mm of travel. Contact to the ground is made through Alpina aluminum spoked wheels, equipped with Bridgestone AX41 tires as stock.
ABS, and more.
KTM didn't hold back on using the proper software and electronics on the 2023 1290 Super Adventure R. The Quickshifter+ is an extra, but you'll get Race On keyless functionality and a Tire Pressure Management system as standard. It comes with an all-new, scratch-resistant 7-inch display. On it, you can quickly access information through simple menus and customize your riding experience. For example, you can make adjustments to the bike's semi-active suspension on the go just by tapping a few buttons. A nice touch is that you can tilt the screen however you like to avoid sunlight reflecting off it.
Navigating will be easier with the new-gen motorcycle - the Turn-by-Turn+ guidance allows you to set waypoints and diversions by using the handlebar switch dial and the display. Moreover, there's no more need to stop to answer your phone - it's all done through the KTMconnect app.
The new model comes accompanied by a short spot, where KTM invites you to #Dare2Adv, which translates to "Dare to Adventure." It starts with the rider speeding away on an empty desert road. He suddenly veers into the surrounding landscape and pops a wheelie, seemingly with no care in the world. It's a perfect representation of what the motorcycle can do and how it makes the rider feel.
The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R is precisely the off-road motorcycle that allows you to do these kinds of things. Be it light off-roading, trail riding, or pushing its limits on any terrain, the bike will most likely take on any adventure you dare embark on.
The two-wheeled, do-it-all machine has an MSRP of $20,300 (€ 19,120), and you can opt for a fresh 2023 white colorway and distinct orange frame, which pays homage to KTM's race-bred lineage. A wide range of accessories can be added to the bike, such as crash bars or luggage. You can even improve its look with more esthetic touches.