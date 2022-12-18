This 2016 ProMaster Has Been Converted Into a Camper Van With a European Cottage Aesthetic

A tiny home on wheels can offer many possibilities, such as the freedom of traveling anywhere you want. Anthony has converted a 2016 ProMaster 2500, which he bought with only 4,000 miles (6,437 km) on the odometer, into a lovely mobile house.
He chose to transform this ProMaster into a functional house on wheels with an old European cottage aesthetic. A lot of the materials used for this build were refurbished. The exterior got a small patio with a few panels as the flooring, two seats, and a table that can be simply taken apart when traveling.
Stepping inside, we find a fascinating kitchen with a green and wood color palette and vinyl wallpaper with pink flowers. A small part of the countertop is foldable, offering additional counter space for cooking when needed.
Anthony also designed the kitchen with a cabinet and a spice rack that seem to be from around the 1940s. The kitchen is fully functional with a 2.7-liter fridge and freezer, a hand-crafted European-style sink bought from Etsy, and a Dometic propane oven and stove combo.
The bathroom is on the right side of the kitchen. There is no lighting yet in the bathroom, but it comes with a tiled shower cabin and a Separett composting toilet.
Going further into the van, we find a dining area on a terracotta floor, with a lagoon table and two loveseats. The dining can be transformed into a guest bed or a kid’s bed by taking down the table and fitting it between the seats.
The sleeping space is at the rear of the camper. It has two enchanting windows that have been covered with thin bricks and fairy lights, reminiscing of city lights during the night. You cannot see outside, but the design is quite beautiful. The bedroom also features a full-size mattress, a skylight, and a few cubbies.
This unique van is fully off-grid with 385-watt solar panels, two 100-amp lithium batteries, a power inverter, a battery charger, a water heater, and two fresh and gray water tanks.
It is currently up for sale in New Jersey for the price of $120,000 (€113,214), with the odometer reading 12,000 miles (19,312 km).
