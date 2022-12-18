1996 Toyota HiAce 4WD Is the Finest JDM Camper, and It's Great as an Overlander, Too

As the 25-year deadline passed, these amazing Japanese minivans started crossing the Pacific and are now in high demand in the U.S., thanks to their unique qualities. Reliable and economical engines, check; plenty of space, check; camping equipment built by the most competent companies in this field, check, and I can go on forever.
There is only one thing that needs to be taken into account: the right-hand drive. This could be a problem for some people or a non-issue for others, depending on their skills and use-case scenarios. While overtaking other cars on a country road can be problematic, there’s also an issue when stopping on the side. Being a right-hand-drive car means that the side door opens on the roadside, with all the problems that may arise.
If you’re willing to live with these shortcomings or don’t care because you spend more time at camping sites than on the road, you’re in for a treat. These minivans are nicely furnished and stuffed full of clever features. Take the seat benches on this Toyota HiAce we’ve found listed on Bring a Trailer as an example. They are reversible, meaning they can be arranged to face either the front or the rear. This helps create a dining area with a fold-out table in the middle. They can even fold completely flat, turning into a bed with plenty of space for two people.
This particular HiAce was converted into a high-roof camper by Yokohama Motor Sales, a premier RV and camper builder in Japan. This ensures that the appliances and utensils are of the best quality, not to mention perfectly integrated inside the van. The aluminum awning extends easily and can be set at different heights, while the cabin features plenty of storage cabinets. An upper bunk bed extends over the front cabin and can be turned into a storage space if you don’t need the extra sleeping space.
Equipment includes a diesel heater to keep the cabin warm during those chilly nights in the North. The kitchenette is well-equipped, featuring a sink and faucet, a propane stove top, and a three-way refrigerator. The van comes with a shore-power connection port, but we guess experienced campers would want to install solar panels on top of the fiberglass roof and gain energy independence. Very importantly, the van is equipped with a carbon monoxide detector, offering some peace of mind considering the many appliances burning fuels onboard.
The Japanese equipped the HiAce with modern features, including air conditioning and power windows. One of the previous owners also replaced the radio unit with an aftermarket touchscreen multimedia unit featuring Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity. This way, the buyer of this campervan would not miss any of the modern features that present-day vehicles have in standard.
The van starts and drives perfectly, with no issues to report. Powered by the bulletproof Toyota L3 diesel engine, with 2.8 liters of displacement and 90 horsepower, this HiAce can conquer almost anything. The powerplant gained fame under the hood of Toyota staple off-roaders like Hilux (aka Pickup), 4Runner, and Land Cruiser (Prado), so it’s more than adequate to face the harshest terrain. The permanent four-wheel-drive system makes this a great candidate for an overland camper.
With a flourishing aftermarket ecosystem, it’s easy to expand Toyota HiAce’s capabilities. A turbo is the first thing that one can do to improve performance. For those who like off-roading, a lift kit and specialist tires are a must. If this rig strikes a chord, go to Bring a Trailer and place your bid because there’s not much time left.
