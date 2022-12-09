Rare and Unridden 2022 KTM RC 8C Provides the Perfect Ointment for Your Track Day Itch

Those carbon fiber winglets look so graceful they’d make even a Ducati Panigale V4 R blush.
When it comes to purpose-built track weapons made available directly by manufacturers, KTM’s newly-released RC 8C is a very tempting proposition. I mean, sure, the MSRP of just under $40k places it way out of most people’s reach, yet those with deep pockets are given many reasons to consider adding one such entity to their collection.
Only 100 copies of the RC 8C have been assembled for the 2022 model-year, and the specimen you’re looking at here is yet to be taken on its first ride! We find it hard to grasp how someone can be in possession of this thing without putting it to good use on the racetrack, but it’ll soon be a new owner’s turn to hopefully use KTM’s crotch rocket for what it was built.
That’s right; the track-prepped gladiator is waiting to change hands on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed until Tuesday, December 13. Even though the current bid of thirty grand cannot be described as anything less than generously substantial, it still isn’t one hundred percent guaranteed to actually meet the reserve price demanded by the seller.
As for the motorcycle’s technical specifications, its tarmac-scorching grunt originates from an 889cc parallel-twin engine, which is mated to a six-speed transmission and an anti-hopping clutch. The liquid-cooled mill comes with 126 ponies and just over 74 pound-feet (101 Nm) of torque on tap, turning the rear forged aluminum Dymag hoop via a 520 drive chain.
The RC 8C bears carbon Kevlar-reinforced bodywork, and its main trellis skeleton is made of chromium-molybdenum. Suspension affairs are assigned to a complete WP arrangement – adjustable XACT Pro 7543 forks at the front and an APEX Pro 7746 monoshock at the back.
Dual 290 mm (11.4-inch) discs and Brembo Stylema Monobloc calipers take care of braking up north, while rear-end stopping power is supplied by a 230 mm (9.1-inch) rotor and a two-piston floating caliper. Before any fluids are taken into consideration, KTM’s limited-edition missile weighs in at 309 pounds (140 kg).
