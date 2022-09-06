The 2023 KTM X-BOW GT-XR Is Here, Only 100 Units per Year Will Be Made

For starters, this whole package is going to cost a pretty penny. Be advised that you’ll need at least €284,900 ($282,179) to own a 2023 KTM X-BOW GT-XR or a 2024 model year if you’re not going to put in a reservation right away. Production is limited to only 100 super sportscars per year, as KTM says in their dedicated brochure. Now let’s find out if it’s worth this much.
In comparison with its main rivals, the X-BOW GT-XR sits in a rather comfortable position. While the Mono R uses a naturally aspirated power unit and the Radical Rapture is powered by a Ford EcoBoost engine, the all-new KTM gets the famous turbocharged Audi-derived 2.5-liter five-cylinder powerplant that’s connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch direct-shift gearbox. All the 500 HP (507 PS) are sent to the rear wheels only. Even though maximum power is achieved at 6,350 rpm, the engine can keep going until it hits the limiter at 7,000 rpm.
KTM’s super sportscar comes with an updated carbon fiber monocoque, a high-strength tubular steel rear frame, and can also be optioned with a hydraulic lift. It has a ground clearance of just 3.5 in (nine cm), so it would be a good idea to get it. Cities are filled with all kinds of barriers, and you may not want to run like the wind on the track and then be stuck in traffic while other drivers keep honking at you.
The Austria-based company also offers customers the possibility to get their car in whatever color is available on the spectrum. There are virtually no limits since the process is done manually. But if you don’t want to splurge, then three options are available – Electronic Orange, Smoke Grey, or Pearl White Gloss.
Somewhat similar, the car’s five-spoke wheels made by OZ Racing can be ordered in five different finishes.
If you want a traditional rear-view mirror, you’ll also have to pay for it. But you might not need it since there’s a very good camera system implemented that also replaced the side mirrors.
Remember when we said that you’ll need at least €284,900? Well, now you know why.
And, get this, the stainless-steel exhaust system comes without a particle filter! While Americans may not know what this does to a car, Europeans will most likely appreciate an engine that’s not being strangled and forced to burn more fuel just to not put out that many polluting particles. It's going to sound as good as it is going to drive.
But that’s not all of it. KTM’s first road-legal four-wheeler is also very aerodynamically efficient. It has a sleek and streamlined body, a rear wing and diffuser, a special suspension, and a front spoiler that together create a “seal of air” underneath the car. That’s guaranteed to keep you planted. And since it weighs just 2,491 lb (1,130 kg) without people and their stuff in it, this whole system is essential.
Above all else is the looks of this vehicle when the canopy with soft-close function is opened. There are no doors. All the driver has to do is press a button on the key and wait for the top of the car to move out of the way. It’s guaranteed to make you feel like you’re entering a fighter jet, especially when a glance at the interior and see the removable steering wheel with an integrated dashboard, the carbon-fiber bucket seats, the moveable pedals, the safety harnesses, and find out that the trunk measures just 5.6 cu-ft (160 liters). That’s less than a Smart Fortwo, for example.
All these technicalities add up to a simple conclusion – the KTM X-BOW GT-XR can go from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in 3.4 seconds, and it keeps accelerating until it reaches 174 mph (280 kph). Now, this performance is not only available for the track, but also for driving to work or impressing someone you like.
It truly is a vehicle that has been designed to meet every passionate driver’s expectation, while not skimping out on essential creature comforts. It will have its place in this world of ours. Congratulations, KTM! You’ve done it.
