The 2023 KTM X-BOW GT-XR Is Here, Only 100 Units per Year Will Be Made

Did you know that KTM stands for “Kronreif & Trunkenpolz Mattighofen?” Well, now you know! But did you also know that they didn’t ever make a proper, everyday useable car? The X-BOW GT-XR is their first road-legal vehicle, and it was inspired by the track-only 2020 X-BOW GT2. BAC’s Mono R and Radical’s Rapture now have a new, very good-looking competitor. And the performance, of course, is there. Here’s everything you need to know.