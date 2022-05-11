KTM Unleashes 2023 SX Range, 12 Models-Strong and Packing Some Changes

In the world of motorcycle makers, few are as active as the Austrians from KTM. And that’s only natural, as to be able to remain at the top of customer choices for years on end in several market segments, one must constantly come up with something new.
This week, that “something new” from KTM comes in the form of the refreshed, 2023 SX range of motorcycles (yes, already 2023 model year). Still 12 models-strong, as before, it brings to the table quite a bit of change for future riders.
“Like any champion racer we search every single corner for gains, for performance and for perfection. The 2023 KTM SXs will reshape the market as well as riders’ expectations. We haven’t changed our approach for outright excellence, so that means we’ve changed quite a bit for 2023,’ the company says in a statement.
“The 2023 KTM SXs are sleeker, slimmer, more controllable, the most desirable. They are our best expression of the ultimate motocross ‘race’ so we’re ready for when you want to get really serious.”
The broad lineup (SX models range from electric learner bikes to 450 4-strokes) was first and foremost gifted with a new anti-squat frame concept, one which breathes new life into the chassis settings and architecture.
The frames hold reworked engines, more specifically the 2-stroke ones, which are now both lighter and more powerful. The entire range of engines will use two maps, one standard, and the other more aggressive, to suit various needs.
As usual, WP Suspension underpins the KTM motorcycles, and new 7.2-liter (1.9 gallons) fuel tanks have been fitted to keep the hardware working for longer. Stopping power is generally ensured by Brembo hardware.
You can read all the details on the changes prepared for the 2023 model year by KTM in the press release section below, or by hitting this link.
