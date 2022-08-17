2023 KTM X-Bow GTX Hits the Nurburgring With Over 500 Horsepower and Racecar Genes

KTM is working on a new model, which is believed to be called X-Bow GT-XR or X-Bow GTX. The model in question is meant to be a road-legal track tool, which will be good for track days right off the showroom floor. We have a set of fresh spy shots of it, both on the Nürburgring, and on public roads in Germany.
This is not the first time we have seen the X-Bow GTX, and it is not the last time when the prototype will be driven on public roads by its development team. The Austrian company began testing it on an ice track last winter, and now it has begun trials on public roads, as well as on the Nürburgring.
While the latter is as close to a racetrack as a road can be, it is considered a toll road by German authorities, so you need to have a road-legal vehicle to be able to enter it.
Sure, there are no pedestrians, no speed limits, no school zones, and so on, but the risks are still there, as well as the obligation to have a driver's license to be able to drive there.
Coming back to the vehicle at hand, the X-Bow GTX or GT-XR, will be a road-going version, but it will also have a track-only sibling. The latter is presumed to be called X-Bow GT2, and it will be meant exclusively for racing, so we will not see it on the Nürburgring Nordschleife in open traffic.
The Austrian sports car will come with an Audi-sourced inline-five-cylinder motor that is borrowed from the RS 3. The road-going variant is expected to deliver around 500 horsepower, while the racing model should pump the figures up to 600 horsepower, according to sources.
Regardless of the selected variant, there will be a seven-speed direct-shift gearbox attached to the engine, which will deliver as much as possible to the rear wheels.
With the vehicle in question weighing approximately one metric ton in race trim, and just a bit over that for the road-going model because of airbags, comfort features, and so on, it will be a quick k vehicle from the start.
