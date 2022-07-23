Low-Mile 2017 KTM RC 390 Is Beginner-Friendly and Equipped With Countless Upgrades

Sure, what you’re seeing here is no RC8, but it’s still a great motorcycle in its own right.
Hailed as one of the best beginner sport bikes around, the KTM RC 390 is a fantastic machine despite its humble power output digits. With features such as dual-channel Bosch ABS, premium WP suspension, and a slipper clutch, this thing has a bang-for-buck ratio worthy of the public’s admiration – or the competition’s envy, depending on how you look at it.
The 2017 model we’re about to examine shows precisely 994 miles (1,600 km) on the odo, and it comes with several components from KTM’s PowerParts catalog. These items include an aluminum rear sprocket, wave-style brake rotors, and a new solo saddle with thicker padding, among others.
We find a remote-reservoir Ohlins monoshock replacing the stock unit, with Bonamici Racing rearsets flanking it on both sides. DynoJet’s Power Commander 5 control unit also makes an appearance, accompanied by a Shorai lithium battery. In and around the cockpit area, the bike carries unobtrusive steering stops, fresh clip-ons, and a skeletal triple clamp, all of which originate from TYGA-Performance.
Lastly, you’ll spot new exhaust pipework that says goodbye to the catalytic converter, ending in a high-end Akrapovic muffler. The RC 390 is put in motion by a single-cylinder 373cc powerplant, with 12.6:1 compression, Bosch EFI hardware, and a factory-rated output of 43 ponies.
Traveling to the rear hoop via a six-speed transmission and an X-ring drive chain, this force can ultimately result in a top speed of 111 mph (179 kph). Before it gets filled with any fluids, KTM’s predator tips the scales at a very lean 324 pounds (147 kg).
This sporty Austrian is currently located in SoCal, and it’ll soon be changing hands at no reserve on Iconic Motorbike Auctions! As of now, the leading bidder is offering $2,500 in the hopes of scoring this upgraded RC, so you might be able to snatch it for three grand or less if you’re interested. With that being said, we’ll have you know the auctioning deadline is set for Friday, July 29.
