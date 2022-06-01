2023 KTM 450 SMR Gets a Bit More Flexible for Hardcore Supermoto Races

For the better part of this year, Austrian bike make KTM has been busy revealing, in episodes, the lineup of motorcycles it has prepared for the 2023 model year. Mostly, we’ll get the same bikes, a good chunk of them carrying only visual or some other minor modification. But not all, and certainly not the KTM 450 SMR, shown in its new form this week.
Designed for Supermoto races, the motorcycle needs to be able to take quite a beating, and at the same time keep the rider safe and ahead of the pack. To make sure that continues to be the case, KTM devised some small, but effective changes for the two-wheeler.
First up, we get a “refined hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame,” backed by a polyamide reinforced aluminum 2-piece subframe. These, together with altered longitudinal and torsional flex, should give the SMR better handling, especially in turns.
For the comfort of the rider, the shock mounts have been revised, and several new parts added: a diecast aluminum swingarm, a new 22 mm (0.8 inches) rear axle, and the latest version of the WP XACT suspension, sporting a shorter and lighter rear shock.
Braking power is ensured by 4-piston Brembo brakes, and the bike moves along its course on Metzeler Racetec SM K1 tires.
Perhaps the most important upgrade is the fitting of a new SOHC engine, capable of developing 63 hp for “peerless power to weight ratio.” The exhaust system is new as well, as are some of the electronics.
“In a discipline where tenths of a second and tens of centimeters make the difference in a lap-time or an overtaking move then the precision and the sheer razor-edged intent behind the 2023 KTM 450 SMR is exactly what any Supermoto fan or racer needs,” said the company in a statement.
Wearing the same color scheme we’re used to seeing on KTM machines, the 2023 450 SMR should become available at dealers this month. For pricing, you should contact your local store.
