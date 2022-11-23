2023 KTM Street Range Gets More Colorful, 790 Duke Stays on Deck

It’s not that usual for bike makers to release new model-year updates so late in a year, yet here is KTM announcing this week an entire new set of decals and color updates for the 2023 Street range of motorcycles.
The Austrian maker of wonderful two-wheelers said this week four motorcycle of the range are subject to the otherwise minor and all visual updates, “covering the full spectrum of road-going machines catering to all riders and riding types.”
Starting from down low, the entry-level 125 Duke now comes into the world with a blue-on-white motif, offset by an orange tailpiece and orange wheels. The other naked at the base of the Street range, the 390 Duke, can now be had in either range and blue/gray or black and matt gray.
The two bikes’ corresponding Supersport variants, the RC 125 and RC 390, are treated to changes as well, in their case the KTM GP Orange treatment, backed by a black exhaust and a dark-tinted screen.
Further up the ladder we find the 890 Duke, which goes for a dark look thanks to the black-on-white paint scheme, it too offset set off by an orange subframe and orange wheels.
All the above changes will be found in KTM stores starting this month, with prices varying depending on region.
As separate news concerning the new colors for the Street range, KTM also said the 790 Duke will continue to be offered as an “entry point to the KTM mid-weight range” after it struck a deal with Chinese company CFMOTO for the continued production of the 790cc engine fitted inside the bike’s frame.
“This means the 105 hp Naked machine will continue to fill a core gap in the market globally. With a dedicated 95 hp A2 compatible version taking on the streets in Europe,” said KTM.
