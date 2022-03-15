KTM Brings Back the 790 Duke for 2022, Two Power Levels on the Table

Back in 2017, Austrian bike maker KTM launched the 790 Duke, a naked two-wheeler that was soon to expand into an entire family that, ironically, pushed the original out of the spotlight. Seeing how things seem to be going well in the motorcycle segment though, KTM announced this week the return of the 790 Duke to the market, in a form that should be one to remember.
Designed to slot between the 390 Duke and 890 Duke, the newcomer should continue the “story which introduced the world to the power and agility of the KTM LC8c parallel-twin platform.” That pretty much means we’re not getting any major changes in the engine department.
Two versions of the bike are on the table. Riders in Europe will get the 790 that develops 95 hp, making it ideal for use by ones holding A2 licenses. The rest of the world, however, will be treated to a beefier version, developing 105 hp and 87 Nm of torque.
Regardless of engine output, the bike will feature the usual complement of KTM hardware and software, including WP APEX suspension at each end, three riding modes, and cornering ABS, among others.
KTM says the 2022 790 Duke will become available at dealers in June and will sell in Europe from 8,999 euros ($9,900, prices in other regions were not disclosed). But that’s just the starting price, as the bike maker will offer a long list of customization options for the bike, including two new colors to back the classic KTM orange, namely gray and black.
“Like a middleweight boxer in his prime, the 2022 KTM 790 DUKE is a champion of merging agility and hard-hitting punch. More so, it continues the trend of being a leader in the market when it comes to power to weight ratio and equipment levels,” KTM said in a statement.
Full details on the 2022 790 Duke can be found in the press release section below.
