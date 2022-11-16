Gone in 158 Seconds: 2023 KTM RC 8C Sells Out in Record Time

Remember last year when the KTM RC 8C sold out in 4 minutes and 32 seconds, and we said that it must be some sort of a record? Well, that was for 100 copies of the track bike, and the latest achievement involves twice as many, which were sold out in almost half the time.
The big announcement was made by the Austrian bike maker, which states that all 200 units of the 2023 KTM RC 8C were spoken for in just 2 minutes and 38 seconds after the digital order book opened on the brand’s online sales platform.
Interested parties had the digital sales platform to register their interest in the track bike, and they were then redirected to a secure webpage to place a deposit. Out of the 200 future owners of the two-wheeler, 30 of them chose to take delivery at a special handover event that will be hosted next spring in Valencia, Spain.
Those who missed the opportunity to order the 2023 KTM RC 8C still have a chance, if their name is on the online waiting list that is, and someone decides to cancel their order. Otherwise, they’d better start checking out the second-hand market shortly for potential units that might get listed for grabs, though you should expect to pay a hefty premium.
Described as being “a 100% track-based motorcycle capable of churning out the highest levels of performance and handling, without needing overly sophisticated electronics, or unobtainable tools in the pits,” the 2023 KTM RC 8C was developed in partnership with Kramer Motorcycles. It was built using high-end materials and parts for high-performance racing, and it features an upgraded version of the LC8c production engine. The lump was chosen due to the maintenance that won’t give mechanics a headache, and due to the parts availability.
