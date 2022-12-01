2023 KTM Adventure 790 Revived, Might Be the Best Choice for Exploring on Two Wheels

Adventure riding is one of the best experiences one can have riding a bike. It's all about eating up the miles through any terrain that the vast unknown can throw at you. It is the pinnacle of getting out there, out of your comfort zone, and exploring the world on two wheels through any conditions, no matter what. Now, with a task like this, you can expect that the machines used are nothing short of amazing. They have to be tough to withstand constant abuse on and off the road, yet comfortable and economical enough to be able to easily conquer massive distances. In this category falls KTM.
KTM is probably among the first few names that pop into your head when you think about motorcycles. For the past few decades, it built a reputation for the top spot when it comes to off-road bikes, and they keep bettering themselves with each product.
Their Adventure line-up is one of the best options you can choose from when it comes to bombing all over the world in your next escapade. You have a lot of different configurations, but the 790 variant might just be the best option.
While yes, the Adventure 790 is not the fastest and most powerful one you can have, it offers the best of both worlds. You get good fuel economy, more than enough power, comfort, and reliability to ensure that absolutely nothing can stop you.
For the 2023 model year, KTM gave their beloved 790 an overhaul, to push it even further on the best adventure bike ladder. While the engine remains mainly untouched, with a few exceptions on the reliability side of things, it still has 95 hp (96 ps), while the manufacturer and great mid-range torque and throttle response.
What they really went to town on is making an already great bike, feel even better and be even more economical. KTM worked their magic in the weight distribution department, making the 790 feel even more stable at high speeds. They also made sure to keep you in one piece in case of any mishaps, throwing all the safety tech they had at this bike, in the form of the latest 6D sensor, which, in plain English, means that the traction control and ABS reached the state-of-the-art status.
The Adventure 790 might just be the best choice if you fancy running away from all the stress and going head-first into the unknown, and with a relatively affordable price of around 14,000 dollars, you would be hard pressed to find a better option to deliver you these thrills.
First customers will be getting their new bike starting April 2023.
