2023 KTM 890 Adventure Is Here to Usher In a New Motorcycling Year

KTM has been a pretty busy bee this year, and it continues to be so even now, at a time when most bike makers out there called it a day and are settling in for the holidays ahead. In the last days of November, the Austrians pulled the wraps off the 2023 890 Adventure, a bike meant to further muddy “the limits of possibilities of the Travel and Adventure motorcycle sector.”
The bike, an evolution of the existing model, still uses the LC8 engine of the range, rated at 105 hp and 100 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The center of gravity too remains low, the 20-liter (5.3-gallon) fuel tank is still there, and so is the steel subframe, so off-road adventures are still ensured.
What changed on this thing is first and foremost the way the bike feels and behaves. That was achieved with a series of upgrades, including the fitting of revised settings and adjusters for the WP suspension, which in turn also offer “more response and travel glide experience.”
Then, when talking about visual changes, the most important upgrade is the front mask, now integrated with the fairing section. All of this was done in a bid to “offer more security and more load-bearing capability for larger GPS devices” as per KTM.
Speaking of such infotainment devices, they have changed as well, and now offer something KTM calls “travel friendliness.” That means better TFT menus and app options, refreshed Ride Modes, and a higher screen. In this ride comfort category, albeit not a piece of technology per se, the 2-piece seat has also been reworked.
As a touch of freshness, the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure will be offered with two new color options (undisclosed) and new graphics.
The new motorcycle range is already available for order, and deliveries will begin in December. Pricing varies, so you’ll have to contact your local dealer about that.
