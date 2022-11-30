Rapper Curren$y’s 96 Chevy Impala SS Hides a Fun Secret Under the Trunk Lid

Rapper Curren$y really loves his cars, and you can find proof of that in both his social media and his work. And he recently posted a series of videos where he discusses his 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS which comes with a fun secret for car enthusiasts.
Curren$y, whose real name is Shante Scott Franklin, loves cars as much as any other rapper. Maybe a bit more. He has a diverse collection and loves talking about them. His latest album, The Drive in Theater Part 2 even features a song called “All My Cars,” which also comes with a music video showing, well, his cars.
But besides this, he has recently recorded an interview where he talks about his 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS. He has had it for a few years, and it proudly sits on aftermarket wheels from his "friends" at Forgiato. He joked that, when he first put them on, people thought he had his wheels backwards because "they didn't know [anything]".
There is something else that makes this one different than your regular 96 Impala SS: it comes with Jon Moss’ signature under the trunk’s lid.
The mid-90s Chevy Impala SS concept was the brainchild of GM designer Jon Moss, making this 96 Impala SS even more special for all car enthusiasts. And Curren$y revealed that the designer’s signature on the muscle car was the “selling point” for him.
In a different video, he also talked about why he wanted this car in his collection. And it all comes down to money. He explained, "I had already a Ferrari and a Bentley put away, but 96 Impala was in a different bracket." And once he could afford it, there was no stopping him.
Curren$y doesn’t own just one Impala, but three. But the most important for him was Dark Green/ Grey Metallic 96 Impala SS because "that was the one I wanted initially." He also shared he wanted Master P's color-changing 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS, but he didn't get it. But he did end up with one he really loves.
