Rapper Curren$y’s 96 Chevy Impala SS Hides a Fun Secret Under the Trunk Lid

Curren$y, whose real name is Shante Scott Franklin, loves cars as much as any other rapper. Maybe a bit more. He has a diverse collection and loves talking about them. His latest album, The Drive in Theater Part 2 even features a song called “All My Cars,” which also comes with a music video showing, well, his cars.But besides this, he has recently recorded an interview where he talks about his 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS . He has had it for a few years, and it proudly sits on aftermarket wheels from his "friends" at Forgiato . He joked that, when he first put them on, people thought he had his wheels backwards because "they didn't know [anything]".There is something else that makes this one different than your regular 96 Impala SS: it comes with Jon Moss’ signature under the trunk’s lid.The mid-90s Chevy Impala SS concept was the brainchild of GM designer Jon Moss, making this 96 Impala SS even more special for all car enthusiasts. And Curren$y revealed that the designer’s signature on the muscle car was the “selling point” for him.In a different video, he also talked about why he wanted this car in his collection. And it all comes down to money. He explained, "I had already a Ferrari and a Bentley put away, but 96 Impala was in a different bracket." And once he could afford it, there was no stopping him. Curren$y doesn’t own just one Impala, but three . But the most important for him was Dark Green/ Grey Metallic 96 Impala SS because "that was the one I wanted initially." He also shared he wanted Master P's color-changing 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS, but he didn't get it. But he did end up with one he really loves.