NBA Star Devin Booker Gets Another Chevy Impala SS Convertible and Takes It for a Joyride

Devin Booker is a declared Chevy guy and his garage proves that. And it looks like he welcomed yet another Chevrolet Impala to his collection, an SS Convertible, and quickly took it for a joyride.
Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker helped his team reach the NBA Finals in 2021, scored a gold medal on the 2020 U.S. Olympic team in Tokyo, Japan, and is a three-time All-Star. And when he’s not giving 100% at work, he likes to chill and enjoy his cars.
The NBA star seems to have welcomed two new additions recently, following his 26th birthday on October 30. One of them is a 1958 Chevrolet Impala Convertible and the other, yet another Impala, is a 1962 SS Convertible.
Since we’ve already covered the 1958 Chevrolet Impala Convertible in another piece, we’ll focus on the latter. The NBA star introduced the convertible on social media over the weekend, with a series of vintage-looking pictures and videos.
In one of them, he was on a joyride in the vintage SS Convertible, driving with the top down. He captioned the video, “drive slow homie.”
The lengthy video gives us a good look at the gorgeous vehicle, which comes with a cream exterior and matching interior.
Chevrolet introduced the Impala SS in 1961, and by 1962, it was already a big hit. For the 1962 model year, the Impala SS was only available as a hardtop coupe and convertible coupe, with a series of engine options from the base 3.9-liter inline-six to a 6.7-liter V8. It's unclear which one Booker's Impala has, but it doesn't look like it's the top-of-the-range 409-cc (6.7-liter) V8, which came with special "409" badging.
Besides the recently added 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible and the 1958 one, the NBA star owns even more Impalas: a 1959 convertible called "Pretty Penny," which has a special place in his heart, and one from 1996. When it comes to other models, Devin also owns a Buick Grand National and a GNX. And we can’t wait to see what his next addition is.
