Alzheimer-Stricken Dad Is Reunited With His Old Car, His Son Bought It for Him

A man decided to do something incredibly kind for his ill dad. He searched for a particular car for over a decade. The reason behind the effort was simple. He just wanted to give a senior citizen that was an incredible father a reason to smile wide again. Here’s how it went.
Joe Cronk decided to share with the whole world how his father reacted when he got to sit again in the car, which helped the entire family create the best memories anyone would ever want to have with their close ones. The video down below shows how the elderly man reacted. He’s visibly happy, even if there are no particular exclamations of joy. A positive impact clearly took place!
Cronk explains that his father bought the Chevrolet Impala SS in 1964. This vehicle was the one that helped his dad enjoy his best years as a young man. The car was there when he found the love of his life, and it was the vehicle he drove while traveling for their honeymoon. The Impala was also used for teaching his wife how to drive back in the day. It is also the reason why the son loves muscle cars today, as he admits in the video’s description.
Joe Cronk also says his dad would’ve never parted with his beloved Chevy, but he learned about the Alzheimer’s diagnosis and didn’t even try to haggle. It upset him so much that he just wanted to live without being a burden or a problem to his family and friends. That meant not wanting to drive as well.
His son, however, remembered all the touching stories and decided to make the father happy once again. He searched for over a decade for that exact same car and, fortunately, he found it! Now it’s back with his dad one more time.
The Impala desperately needs a restoration process as it is visibly in poor shape, but Cronk is ready to do it and wants to make it happen before the disease gets the best of his father. We can only hope to see the vehicle brought back to its former glory.
Now watch how the elderly man reacted when he learned that his beloved car had returned to him – for good. The quality of the video is low, but there are enough pixels to figure out what happened. It’s an incredible gesture that’s surely going to help a bit with keeping Alzheimer’s disease from spreading at a faster rate. One can only hope the memories might start to come back to the dad and help him regenerate at least some neural communication that’ll facilitate synapse formation.
Joe Cronk says he made a YouTube account just to document his own experiences and share with others those bits that are “worth remembering.”
