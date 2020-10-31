Limited 2021 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally Sold Like Hotcakes, Waiting List Created

It was only at the beginning of the month that Austrian bike maker KTM announced the launch of the new 890 Adventure R and 890 Adventure R Rally. In the case of the Rally version, the run was to be limited to just 700 units worldwide, and now we get word it's selling like hotcakes.
On Friday, October 30, KTM announced all the 500 units for the global market were sold in less than 48 hours, leaving a lot of people “disappointed in missing out on a chance to own one of these ultra-exclusive machines.”
Knowing from experience that some of those who ordered the new 890 might just give up on their plans at the last moment, KTM announced the creation of a “waiting list” to give more people a chance to get their hands on a bike “should any previous reservation be canceled.” The company does not say how long the list is at this moment.
There are however 200 bikes left to have, but they are reserved for the American market. There, the order books will be open on November 2nd, at 10:30 am PDT, so make sure to be online if in the market for such a two-wheeler.
The motorcycle packs a brand new 889cc engine that generates 105 hp and 100 Nm of torque. It weighs under 200 kg and comes equipped with race-spec components inspired and derived from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Rally team: WP XPLOR Pro Components suspension, Akrapovic exhaust, and a straight racing seat, among others.
“We are lucky in at least two ways with the unveiling of our new KTM 890 Adventure R Rally and R models. Firstly, to be able to count on the high standards and excellent collaboration with our multi-title winner Rally team. It’s very cool to be able to use their work and their components and plug it straight into our production bikes,” said in a statement when the bikes were launched Joachim Sauer, KTM Product Manager.
Knowing from experience that some of those who ordered the new 890 might just give up on their plans at the last moment, KTM announced the creation of a “waiting list” to give more people a chance to get their hands on a bike “should any previous reservation be canceled.” The company does not say how long the list is at this moment.
There are however 200 bikes left to have, but they are reserved for the American market. There, the order books will be open on November 2nd, at 10:30 am PDT, so make sure to be online if in the market for such a two-wheeler.
The motorcycle packs a brand new 889cc engine that generates 105 hp and 100 Nm of torque. It weighs under 200 kg and comes equipped with race-spec components inspired and derived from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Rally team: WP XPLOR Pro Components suspension, Akrapovic exhaust, and a straight racing seat, among others.
“We are lucky in at least two ways with the unveiling of our new KTM 890 Adventure R Rally and R models. Firstly, to be able to count on the high standards and excellent collaboration with our multi-title winner Rally team. It’s very cool to be able to use their work and their components and plug it straight into our production bikes,” said in a statement when the bikes were launched Joachim Sauer, KTM Product Manager.