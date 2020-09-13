KTM 200 Duke Lands on Studio Motor’s Doorstep, Magic Happens

In 2008, the realm of custom motorcycles was delighted with a new player’s arrival in the game. This is none other than Donny Ariyanto’s Studio Motor, one of Indonesia’s raddest moto surgeon crews. As of 2014, they ventured as far as tackling four-wheeled projects, such as a bonkers Galant Sigma-based hotrod and one funky Chevy C10.
As to their two-wheeler exploits, they include a Buell XB12, Yamaha Scorpio SX225 and a majestic Kawasaki Versys 650, to name a few. To give you a better idea as to what these folks are all about, we’ll be having a look at what they’ve managed to accomplish with this stylish KTM 200 Duke.
However, let’s kick things off by reminding ourselves of the donor’s specs. The 2012 model in KTM’s 200 Duke lineup enjoyed a great deal of praise from motorcycle enthusiasts and is claimed to offer one hell of a riding experience. Long story short, this bike is pure fun!
It is powered by a single-cylinder four-stroke mill, with a displacement of 200cc. This liquid-cooled bad boy is good for just over 20 hp at 10,500 rpm and 9 pound-feet (12 Nm) of torque output at 8,000 revs. Look, 200 Duke’s engine is no colossus, but it’ll do the trick.
Stopping power is taken care of by twin 300 mm (11.8 inches) brake rotors and two-piston calipers at the front, accompanied by a single floating 230 mm (9.1 inches) disc and one-piston caliper at the rear. Finally, the whole thing has a dry weight of only 275 lbs (125 kg).
“The brief was to turn it into a cafe racer with a strong, classic character.” says Studio Motor’s mastermind, Donny Ariyanto.
For starters, his team disposed of 200 Duke’s stock bodywork, which unveiled its delightfully neat frame. Next, the latter was tweaked to accommodate the new body panels. Each and every one of these was manufactured in-house by Ariyanto’s gifted craftsmen, including a one-off fuel tank and a tail section built from scratch.
Its taillights and turn signals wear LED kits, while the liquid-cooled powerplant breathes more freely, thanks to a hand-crafted exhaust system. Additionally, the workshop upholstered a unique leather saddle to match the Duke’s new look.
To top it all off, Komet Studio was tasked with enveloping this masterpiece in a simple, yet stunning black and white finish.
Right, now that we’ve wrapped this up, I’d encourage that you head over to Studio Motor’s Instagram or Facebook profiles. This tasty 2012 KTM 200 Duke is just one of many fascinating creations!
