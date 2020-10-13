Child Leads 13 Police Cars on Town Chase After Stealing a School Bus, Crashes It

4 Dunlop Caters To The Needs Of Classic Car Owners With Sport Classic Tires

3 350 EXC-F WESS Is the First KTM Enduro Bike with WP Air Fork

2 KTM Adventure Travel Gets More Extreme with 2021 890 R and 890 R Rally

1 Lewis Hamilton Won’t Be Silenced: My Whole Life There’s Been Scrutiny

More on this:

This Is the 2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs Edition

Sure, it looks great and all, but it’d look better with some fresh dirt splattered over that tasty livery. 9 photos



A steel double cradle frame is tasked with holding everything in place. At the front, it is supported by a pair of 48 mm (1.9 inches) WP XACT inverted forks that allow 12.2 inches (310 mm) of travel. On the opposite end, suspension duties are taken care of by a WP XACT monoshock, permitting up to 11.8 inches (300 mm) of rear wheel travel.



Stopping power is supplied by disc brakes, measuring 10.24 inches (260 mm) up front and 8.66 inches (220 mm) at the rear. Last but not least, the entire thing has a dry weight of only 218 lbs (99 kg).



Now, if all this sounds juicy to your MX-loving gearhead ears, then you might just be stoked to learn that KTM recently unveiled a stunning



For starters, the front wheel wears a guarded semi-floating brake rotor, while a TLD saddle guarantees to keep the rider planted when tackling that dirt. You will also find a menacing slip-on muffler from Akrapovic, a Hinson clutch cover and a robust carbon composite skid plate, as well as KTM’s very own Connectivity Unit, which enables you to adjust SX-F's engine and suspension settings from your smartphone via the myKTM app.



Additionally, the Troy Lee Designs Edition crawls on a set of KTM Factory hoops, enveloped in Dunlop Geomax MX 33 tires. The wheels incorporate CNC-machined orange anodized hubs and D.I.D. DirtStar laced rims.



As to those funky graphics, they may look rather familiar if you’ve been following the recent AMA Pro Motocross championship. The visual goodness hails from the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM Factory Racing Team’s livery, used during the Fox Raceway event in Pala, California.



Finally, the whole shebang brings about a price tag of $10,299 – a mere $1,000 extra, compared to an ordinary 250 SX-F. It is expected to reach KTM dealers sometime during this Fall, so you ought to keep an eye out for this machine’s anticipated debut. When it comes to motocross, KTM ’s 250 SX-F is a force to be reckoned with. It is put in motion by a four-stroke single-cylinder powerplant with a displacement of (you guessed it) 250cc. This bad boy feeds its force to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed gearbox.A steel double cradle frame is tasked with holding everything in place. At the front, it is supported by a pair of 48 mm (1.9 inches) WP XACT inverted forks that allow 12.2 inches (310 mm) of travel. On the opposite end, suspension duties are taken care of by a WP XACT monoshock, permitting up to 11.8 inches (300 mm) of rear wheel travel.Stopping power is supplied by disc brakes, measuring 10.24 inches (260 mm) up front and 8.66 inches (220 mm) at the rear. Last but not least, the entire thing has a dry weight of only 218 lbs (99 kg).Now, if all this sounds juicy to your MX-loving gearhead ears, then you might just be stoked to learn that KTM recently unveiled a stunning Troy Lee Designs Edition of their beloved 250 SX-F. Besides a groovy graphics package, this beast will also come equipped with an array of top-shelf features that’ll certainly grab your attention.For starters, the front wheel wears a guarded semi-floating brake rotor, while a TLD saddle guarantees to keep the rider planted when tackling that dirt. You will also find a menacing slip-on muffler from Akrapovic, a Hinson clutch cover and a robust carbon composite skid plate, as well as KTM’s very own Connectivity Unit, which enables you to adjust SX-F's engine and suspension settings from your smartphone via the myKTM app.Additionally, the Troy Lee Designs Edition crawls on a set of KTM Factory hoops, enveloped in Dunlop Geomax MX 33 tires. The wheels incorporate CNC-machined orange anodized hubs and D.I.D. DirtStar laced rims.As to those funky graphics, they may look rather familiar if you’ve been following the recent AMA Pro Motocross championship. The visual goodness hails from the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM Factory Racing Team’s livery, used during the Fox Raceway event in Pala, California.Finally, the whole shebang brings about a price tag of $10,299 – a mere $1,000 extra, compared to an ordinary 250 SX-F. It is expected to reach KTM dealers sometime during this Fall, so you ought to keep an eye out for this machine’s anticipated debut.