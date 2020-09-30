350 EXC-F WESS Is the First KTM Enduro Bike with WP Air Fork

In the world of enduro bikes, few names are as cherished as that of KTM. The Austrians have a lineup of incredible machines for this segment, and the 350 EXC-F is among the best - Manuel Lettenbichler, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, is the reigning champion of the WESS Enduro World Championship with a 350 between his legs.
To celebrate both the rider and his ride, as well as in a bid to offer another choice for those in the market for a new bike, KTM announced this week the launch of the 350 EXC-F WESS, an off-roader for “riders of all ages and backgrounds.”
What we have here is in fact a modified 350 EXC-F. Aside from the special and very visible livery meant to remind one of the WESS competition, the bike sports CNC machined triple clamps, a plastic skid plate, a floating front disc with guard, a solid rear disc, a Supersprox stealth rear sprocket, an orange oil plug, grey ODI grips, and a standard map select switch.
The biggest novelty though is the inclusion of a WP XACT 48 mm air fork. It is the first instance of a KTM enduro bike using such a technology, but the benefits should be instantly recognizable: easy and quick adjustments via the air pressure valve for preload on the left, and clickers for damping on the right. The system is also lighter than anything that was used before.
“There is exclusivity with each one of our special edition machines and with the KTM 350 EXC-F WESS we set out to provide hardcore Enduro fans with a technical upgrade that will help them thrive on in competition or further enhance their general feeling while riding,” said in a statement Joachim Sauer, KTM Senior Product Manager.
“With the addition of the WP XACT fork technology for the first time on a KTM EXC, the bike is a fantastic tribute to the skills we see in the WESS championship. For WESS fans and Enduro riders that want unique looks and class-leading 4-stroke performance then this is another unmissable offroad bike that we at KTM are really proud of.”
KTM says the new enduro bike should be on the market in October. Pricing was not announced.
What we have here is in fact a modified 350 EXC-F. Aside from the special and very visible livery meant to remind one of the WESS competition, the bike sports CNC machined triple clamps, a plastic skid plate, a floating front disc with guard, a solid rear disc, a Supersprox stealth rear sprocket, an orange oil plug, grey ODI grips, and a standard map select switch.
The biggest novelty though is the inclusion of a WP XACT 48 mm air fork. It is the first instance of a KTM enduro bike using such a technology, but the benefits should be instantly recognizable: easy and quick adjustments via the air pressure valve for preload on the left, and clickers for damping on the right. The system is also lighter than anything that was used before.
“There is exclusivity with each one of our special edition machines and with the KTM 350 EXC-F WESS we set out to provide hardcore Enduro fans with a technical upgrade that will help them thrive on in competition or further enhance their general feeling while riding,” said in a statement Joachim Sauer, KTM Senior Product Manager.
“With the addition of the WP XACT fork technology for the first time on a KTM EXC, the bike is a fantastic tribute to the skills we see in the WESS championship. For WESS fans and Enduro riders that want unique looks and class-leading 4-stroke performance then this is another unmissable offroad bike that we at KTM are really proud of.”
KTM says the new enduro bike should be on the market in October. Pricing was not announced.