KTM Reveals Yet Another Addition to the 2021 890 Adventure Family

To say that KTM has been keeping busy lately would be an understatement.



Let’s take a minute to analyze what’s at hand here, shall we? The latest model features the same liquid-cooled parallel-twin powerplant as its R siblings. This fiendish piece of machinery hosts a generous displacement of 889cc. At optimal revs, it is capable of delivering up to 105 hp and approximately 74 pound-feet (100 Nm) of ferocious twisting force. A six-speed transmission is tasked with enabling this power to reach the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive.



The powertrain components are nested inside a powder coated Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame that uses the engine as a stressed member. At the front, it is supported by a pair of 43 mm (1.7 inches) WP APEX forks, while rear suspension duties are handled by a WP APEX monoshock. This setup allows as much as 7.9 inches (200 mm) of travel on both ends.



Stopping power is provided by twin 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors and radially mounted four-piston calipers up front, along with a single 260 mm (10.24 inches) brake disc and a two-piston floating caliper on the opposite end.



KTM’s 890 Adventure comes equipped with a larger windshield that’ll boost comfort on extended rides, as well as an increased steering head angle and top-shelf adventure rubber. As opposed to the dirt bike-style front fender found on the R variants, this bad boy packs a street-oriented unit that hugs the front wheel.



At this time, KTM hasn’t unveiled any details on the price tag. What we do know is that the



