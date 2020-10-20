Juiced Up Sondors MXS Could be the Next Hardtail Mountain E-bike You Buy

If you’ve never heard of Sondors, not a problem, neither had I. But now that we do know of their existence, we’re going to be showing you one of their most prized designs, the MXS.
The MXS is quite simple. It’s a hardtail mountain e-bike. But we've seen hardtail bikes before, so what make this one so different? Just to start, we can see that its frame is a bit different than on other e-bikes, in that the center triangle is filled. What it’s filled with we’ll get into shortly.
Now, the bike itself uses standard materials in its construction, so the price range for this Frankenstein beauty is easily under 2000 bones, coming in at $1,699 (1,445 euro at the time of writing this article) without shipping. You won’t be getting a Kenevo for that price or anything like that, but you’ll still have an electric mountain bike.
But like any e-bike, the battery and motor are really what pose the most interest. As they should, because most other components can be switched with your preferred brands. As for the battery, we find a 48V 17.5Ah lithium ion battery with Panasonic brand cells. With that on board, this EV can reach a range up to 60 miles (96.5km). That alone is pretty damn good. I would consider that of mid-range capabilities but not for long, as tech just seems to be spitting out further and further running e-bikes almost daily.
To move you and this hunk of metal we find a 750-watt motor. Even though nothing specific is noted about the motor, what system of rotation or anything like that, it is enough to get you moving at a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph) with seven speeds.
On top of it all, we find a color LCD display to show you everything from battery levels, speed, and distance traveled. Your pedal assist levels are also chosen from here. One of five at a time. Equipped with a thumb throttle, all you got to do is push a button and go.
That’s all pretty good for the price this bike rolls in on, but personally, because of that hardtail, I wouldn’t be daring any 5-foot drops. Maybe just enjoying some mountain trails will do the trick just fine.
