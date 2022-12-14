2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Gets New Year Overhaul, On the Roads From January 2023

2022 is almost over, but the Austrians over at KTM seem not to be done with announcing what they have prepared for next year. The latest entry on this list: the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S.
Just like it happened with all other bikes KTM is offering these days, this one too was honed for the new model year with a series of modifications meant to make it a little more appealing for “any motorcyclist curious to #DARE2ADV.”
But we'll start with something that has not changed: the engine. The bike holds in its chrome-molybdenum stainless steel frame a V-Twin LC8 powerplant capable of developing 160 hp and 138 Nm of torque, more than enough for any motorcycling needs.
Unlike what happened with the previous models KTM refreshed for the new model year, the 1290 Super Adventure S does not come with all that many changes. Two new paint schemes are however thrown into the fight: the KTM-specific orange-and-black in a new design, and a new graded gray.
The bike was modified in some other ways though. First, we get a lower seat than before, now sitting at either 869 mm or 849 mm. Then, when seated, the rider is faced with a revamped method of navigating their way around unbeaten paths, thanks to the KTMConnect App.
The solution can now provide those in need with Turn-by-Turn+ navigation and waypoints, all without “having to stop and adjust any mobile device.”
To top all of the above off, KTM fitted the bike with illuminated switches, LED lights, and Adaptive Cruise Control as standard. Mitas Terra Force-R tires specifically designed for this model make the connection to the road.
KTM says the 2023 Super Adventure S will become available in January 2023. For pricing info, a call or visit to the closest dealer is suggested.
