Ridden: Sur-Ron's Light Bee X Youth Proves Awesome as an Introductory Vehicle to Motocross

I'll admit, my experience with off-road motorcycles isn't the amplest in the world, having ridden them enough times to count with just my two hands. However, once I got a call from Smart Balance that my time had finally come to see the wonders of the Sur-Ron, I couldn't say no. Even if I didn't make it out to a motocross circuit, I could still understand precisely what was going on with these EVs.
Now, a bit about Sur-Ron, to help you grasp what they've done. This crew initially saw its beginning in 2014, but it was in 2018 that its first two-wheeler hit the market, the Light Bee. Since then, I've managed to speak to countless people that have had only good things to say about this brand, and now, it is my turn to see what the fuss is all about.
The Machine
Since I needed to gain the experience and gear to really give the Sur-Ron brand a spin, I chose to try out one of the less powerful machines on the list, the Light Bee X Youth. Yes, the youth version, but just so you understand what I was up against, 'less powerful' does not, by any means, imply less capable; this thing threw me off of it as I hit full throttle in Sport mode.
You may be thinking, "A youth model? Lame!" Yet, to really see how a seasoned rider feels about what the Youth can offer, I brought in Mircea Mazuru just to see what he has to say. To sum it all down in just one word, he was impressed, and we both have reasons to say so.
kilowatt brushless motor with air cooling. What does that mean for my 75-kilogram (165-pound) carcass? It means cruising around a local park like a bat out of hell, with enough speed to draw a crowd and power to climb just about any slope, hill, or ramp that your ride throws in your way. Don't worry; 240 Nm (176 ft-lb) of torque is there to save your day. Couple that with a 48-volt, 20-amp-hour battery, and 70 kilometers (43 miles) is the top range, which, might I add, is achievable. Let's carry on, shall we?
A critical aspect of any off-road machine is the suspension. For this Sur-Ron, a KKE fork boasts adjustable compression, and a rear shock dampened absolutely anything I threw at it without problems. Hop on, bounce around, do whatever.
One aspect that I found rather neat about this and other Sur-Ron EVs is the inclusion of regenerative braking. Now, I didn't have much time to gauge just how much juice I could get from this feature, but with or without this, I can safely say that you'll be able to ride around until your legs get the workout that you've been looking for. I rode around for about 25-30 minutes or so and used up only 25% of the battery in my tank. Speaking of riding around, let's see what to expect.
The Ride
Now, there's a whole bunch to talk about when it comes to the sort of experience I had on the Sur-Ron. After signing the paperwork and finally picking up the EV from Smart Balance (SB), I threw on my helmet, started the bugger, and slowly eased into the throttle. Luckily, I had a bit of walking-through by the SB team, in particular the words, "Don't give it full throttle when you take off in Sport mode." I listened to those words up to a point; a day later, I paid for it dearly.
Once I got the hang of things, it was on to Sport mode. This is where I was able to really see what Sur-Ron has achieved, and may I say, this so-called Youth version still has more than enough power to kick you up to full speed in around 5 to 6 seconds. Since this version isn't road legal, my riding experience on the first day included nothing more than a back-alley trip home, avoiding the local 5-0. But the next day, I had plans.
At the crack of dawn, before the sun even broke the tree line, I was off to a local park to meet up with our photographer, Florin Profir, the dude tagged in the photo credits of the image gallery. It was also at this stage that my mountain biking experience saved my butt a couple of times; things change when the power you access is enough to harm you if you aren't careful.
The local park near my home is rather wild, a patch of nature in the middle of a concrete and asphalt jungle. It's also here that I can access hills with more than a 30-degree slope, uneven and damaged terrain, and loose ground.
Coming down the slopes I'd climbed, this is where I could appreciate all that this vehicle offered me. Because I come with a background in mountain biking, the fact that the X Youth weighs around 50 kilograms (110 pounds), you can still whip it around on descents if you have the knowledge and body strength to do so. If not, just hold on tight – make sure you're in Eco mode in case you give it some gas – and work those brakes like you know how. Don't worry; the suspension will take care of the rest.
Then I got this idea, let's see how this puppy handles loose and uneven terrain, so we transitioned to a space where I could give it some juice and possibly do a wheelie or whatever my adrenaline level would allow for. A tip, try and stay away from landscapes covered in leaf litter. Why? You can't see what's underneath, and with this much torque, that can be an issue, as I soon found out.
I hopped on in Eco mode, rode around for a bit, and once I got a feel for most of the terrain, I was back into Sport. Well, I did what the SB crew told me not to, I gave it full gas, and while things were perfectly fine for a nanosecond, I rode into a small pit hidden by leaves. As I shot out the other side, the power of the motor was enough to shoot the Bike from under me, scathing the inside of my thigh with the rear tire. Luckily, the Sur-Rons weight helped me tame this bucking bronco without it taking any damage.
Dragos Chitulescu, another one of our seasoned motorcycle riders here at autoevolution, "She's no garage queen." Take this bugger out there, thrash it around, rip stuffing out of the seat, bend a disc brake, snap a brake line, all of it. It's built for that and loves every minute of the chaos, much like myself.
Conclusion
What does all this amount to? Well, this X Youth is just that, a two-wheeler destined for the younger ones among us. Nonetheless, if you're within the EV's weight limit, this Sur-Ron can prove an indispensable tool for anyone looking to get acquainted with motocross and its dynamics. Why would I say this?
For starters, it's electric. This means that the only gear shifting you'll have to undergo is the press of a button from Eco to Sport and back again. Simple. Next, it's hella light for an off-road EV, and if you have a background in MTB riding or other two-wheelers, you can manipulate and toss it around with no problem. Another great aspect for someone looking to transition over to something wilder.
Throw on some mean brakes, a capable suspension system, and enough power to bolt uphill, and whether you're an adult or a youngling, Sur-Ron is catering to everyone's tastes. Don't worry, though; as my experience grows over the next few months, I'll be back with a test review of something bigger, stronger, and definitely faster, so stick around.
