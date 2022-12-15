KTM Recalls 1290 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Duke R EVO Due to Misrouted Wiring Harness

KTM has issued a recall for certain 2020 to 2022 models from the Super Duke R and Super Duke R EVO lines over a misrouted wiring harness that may be damaged, thus resulting in a short circuit and stalling.
The Austrian manufacturer from Mattighofen became aware of this problem in March 2022 following a warranty report from a French dealership in regard to a melted wiring harness. The company monitored both warranty and customer service claims through September 2022. KTM discovered that either misrouting or missing protection parts cause damage to the wiring harness, which is identified under part number 61711075033.
Dealers will inspect three contact points of the wiring harness in their inventories and perform the remedy procedure, if needed. Retailers have also been told to inspect customer motorcycles for either damage or the absence of wiring protection. The service technician will then replace the damaged wiring harness and/or install the missing protection components.
Published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the attached report states that newly designed components are now in production, components designed to prevent chafing. The Austrian manufacturer has also improved the before and end-of-line quality checks.
Affected owners can expect to receive a KTM-branded envelope in the period between January 26th and January 27th. As for the affected motorcycles, the list kicks off with 512 units of the 2020 model year 1290 Super Duke R and 299 units of the 2021 model year 1290 Super Duke R.
The remainder consists of the 1290 Super Duke R EVO, namely 229 units produced for the 2022 model year. These 1,040 motorcycles were manufactured between October 30th, 2019 and May 4th, 2022, as per KTM.
Both the 1290 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Duke R EVO rely on a V-twin engine with 1,301 cubic centimeters to its name. Said powerplant develops 180 ponies at 9,500 rpm and 103 lb-ft (140 Nm) at 8,000 rpm.
