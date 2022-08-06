Koenigsegg Jesko Build Slot Has a Price Tag That Would Scare the Bejesus Out of You

First of all, you do know what a Koenigsegg Jesko is, right? If not, you should have your petrolhead license revoked, but here it is anyway. You are looking at a limited-production mid-engine hypercar with rear-wheel drive, made in Angelholm, Sweden, sketched out by Christian von Koenigsegg and Joachim Nordwall, and named after the father of the company’s founder.
It originally broke cover at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show as the successor to the Agera, as a high-performance track beast, with emphasis on advanced aerodynamics and more precise handling, which can be driven on public roads. Assembly will be capped at only 125 units, with 40 to 50 being made each year, and shortly after the grand unveiling at the Swiss event three years ago, it was announced that all build slots were sold out.
Fast forward to present day, and such a build slot has been listed for grabs. The Mobile ad has a German used car dealer behind it, and claims that the hypercar will be available in 12 months, with only the delivery miles on the odometer, and a white paint finish. This is an EU-spec car, with equipment including the infotainment system, smartphone integration, wireless charging pad, and others that haven’t been disclosed yet. Since that is a lot of money to blow on a set of wheels, we’d recommend reading the papers in the presence of a lawyer, and double-checking everything with Koenigsegg too.
the Jesko is a two-seater, and has a removable hardtop with no room for storage. It produces a maximum downforce of 3,086 lbs (1,400 kg), has rack and pinion power-assisted steering, rear-wheel steering, clever suspension, and carbon ceramic discs on both axles.
The Electronic Stability Control (ESP) has three settings, Normal, Wet, and Track, and it sits on 9.5x20-inch front and 12x21-inch rear wheels with center locking that can be wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R as an option. It has a curb weight of 3,130 lbs (1,420 kg), measures 187.4 in (4,760 mm) from bumper to bumper, is 80 in (2,030 mm) wide, and 47.6 in (1,210 mm) tall.
We’ve saved the best for last, and that is the firepower. The Jesko uses a 5.0-liter V8 mounted behind the seats, with twin-turbocharging. With standard gasoline in the tank, it develops 1,280 hp (1,298 ps / 955 kW) at 7,800 rpm, and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque between 2,700 and 6,170 rpm. To make the best of it, you will have to fill it up with E85, as it will then push out 1,600 hp (1,623 ps / 1,195 kW), and 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm) of torque at 5,100 rpm. With the redline at 8,500 rpm, the engine is coupled to a nine-speed automatic transmission that transfers everything to the rear wheels.
Now, assuming that money would be no issue, and you’d actually afford to spend several million dollars on a vehicle, would you get the Koenigsegg Jesko, or something else entirely? Keep in mind that you’d be spoiled for choice with such a large sum lying around, and the offer would be vaster than one would think. As for this writer, he’d probably get something a bit less exotic, although it would likely feature a V8 or a V10 behind the seats.
