Koenigsegg Jesko 1,600 HP Hypercar Heads to Dubai for Hot Weather Testing

More on this:

1 Koenigsegg Shows Off Jesko Absolut and Teases The New Gemera at Monterey

2 Full Jesko Walkthrough With Christian von Koenigsegg Includes a “Bit” of Hooning

3 1-of-125 Koenigsegg Jesko Is the Pre-Series Production Car, Also an Orange Beast

4 Drifting a Koenigsegg Jesko Looks Easy, It "Only" Makes 1,600 HP

5 A Look at Koenigsegg Jesko’s Light Speed Transmission and How it Works