Koenigsegg Jesko 1,600 HP Hypercar Heads to Dubai for Hot Weather Testing

Two and a half years after it first greeted the audience at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show (ah, the good old days!), the Koenigsegg Jesko is on its final legs of testing. The Swedish automaker took a pre-production unit to Dubai, not to show it off in the spectacular landscape, but to put it through its paces at the local Autodrome.
According to a social media post that also shows a few images of a Tang Orange Pearl Jesko at the racetrack, the purpose was to see how it handles the hot weather conditions of the Middle East. Unsurprisingly, it passed the test with flying colors, as it didn’t “break a sweat,” Koenigsegg said.
The latest update on the hypercar comes a few months after we saw Christian von Koenigsegg drive it, in a 15-minute video. The company’s founder talked about the extreme aero of the model, before moving on to detail that cool cockpit, which features an infotainment system that supports over-the-air updates, digital instrument cluster behind the wheel, haptic feedback on certain touch areas, and lots of carbon fiber.
Ultra-fast acceleration runs were on the menu then too, which was expected, considering that the Jesko’s twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine produces 1,280 hp on standard fuel or a whopping 1,600 hp with E85 in the tank, and 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm) of torque. Working in conjunction with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the engine has an 8,500 rev limit.
Described on the official website as “the ultimate road-friendly track car,” is also features a carbon fiber monocoque and active rear steering, and boasts a huge amount of downforce. Koenigsegg will officially kick off the assembly of the Jesko in the coming months. In total, 125 units will be put together at the Angelholm factory in Sweden, and customer deliveries will commence next spring.
