Koenigsegg Jesko Claims Worlds Fastest Revving Production Engine Title

Koenigsegg has always been a company that pushes innovation further but the new Jesko V8 takes things to a much faster plane of existence. According to the company, it's the fastest-revving production engine in the world.
To announce the news Koenigsegg released a video Monday that features Christian. He lets us in on some of the details that allow the Jesko to rev so quickly before we get to hear and see it do its job.
According to Koenigsegg, the Jesko uses a redeveloped version of the V8 that's powered many of its previous cars. The new engine is developed in harmony with an all-new lightweight transmission.
That transmission actually has no flywheel or traditional clutch between the gearbox and the engine. In fact, each gear has its own clutch and they're only barely larger than a hockey puck. That provides much lighter inertia.
Combine that with a much lighter engine and speed limits get increased dramatically. So in this video, they're going to demonstrate exactly why that's so beneficial to a performance application.
Christian enters the Jesko and give it a few minutes to warm up. He shows us a laptop hooked up to the car that's recording engine speeds. Once that's happened he's ready to rev it out a little. A simple blip seems to sound like a lot longer on the throttle because it gets moving so quickly.
Then, after the car is fully warmed up he jumps on it till it reaches its test-limited 7,800 RPM. Blink and you'll miss it. It goes from 500 to that rev limit in just 230 milliseconds.
Consider that for a moment. It can rev from idle to 7,800 in less than a quarter of a single second. That's an average of more than 31,000 RPM per second if the motor was allowed and capable of continuing.
Christian thinks it's likely the fastest revving engine on the planet. We can't think of anything that might beat it either.
