Full Jesko Walkthrough With Christian von Koenigsegg Includes a “Bit” of Hooning

Instead of enjoying a relaxing summer vacation, Koenigsegg showed a sample of what they have been working on during the past months. It was an absolute beast of an orange hypercar, as the Swedish company signaled the impending start of series production for the 125 examples of Jesko and Jesko Absolut. Now, it was surprising to see there was no rolling footage of the pre-series production car. But it seemed that was reserved for something special - a complete walkaround alongside Christian von Koenigsegg. 31 photos



After all, just look at him being



Now, as far as the actual walkaround is concerned, it’s pretty “tame and idyllic.” We have the orange Jesko sitting on a gravel road leading to a cheerful farm with possible livestock filling the background. And we have Christian von Koenigsegg talking about many details that make this hypercar a true wonder of the current decade. And he’s willing to share a lot of secrets.



After all, he’s not just any other vlogger that learned a thing or two about Jesko in a hurry before filming. He's the man behind the scenes that knows everything. So, you’re not wasting your time as von Koenigsegg slowly circles around the Jesko on his way to the quick peek inside, which only kicks off at the eight-minute mark. But, then again, we can always skip to the incredibly fun parts.



Such as the Ghost Mode demonstration from the 12:02 mark or the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Yes, the Koenigsegg Jesko gets driven



