Drifting a Koenigsegg Jesko Looks Easy, It Only Makes 1,600 HP

Target fixation can easily become one's greatest enemy in terms of performance driving (or normal driving). So, why stay focused solely on the fact that Koenigsegg is planning to do a top speed run in the 300+ mph (480+ km/h) Jesko when the Swedes are also putting their hypercar to other types of velocity work? The company may have heard some of us enjoy a little thing called drifting so it decided to drop a short clip on the matter.

6 photos