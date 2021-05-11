Drifting a Koenigsegg Jesko Looks Easy, It Only Makes 1,600 HP

Target fixation can easily become one's greatest enemy in terms of performance driving (or normal driving). So, why stay focused solely on the fact that Koenigsegg is planning to do a top speed run in the 300+ mph (480+ km/h) Jesko when the Swedes are also putting their hypercar to other types of velocity work? The company may have heard some of us enjoy a little thing called drifting so it decided to drop a short clip on the matter.
At this point, the K people are still logging data on the Jesko and they've just released a short video showcasing a pair of prototypes being hooned on home turf - that would be the 1.05-mile (1.7 km) runway the carmaker received when moving into its current Angelholm location, which used to house the Swedish Air Force’s Fighter Jet Squadron No. 1 before its retirement.
The test cars, which may just be identical to what the customers will get at this point, skip the streamlined Absolut configuration that will be used for the said max velocity run. Note that the automaker's simulations have shown the machine can kit 330 mph (532 km/h), while claiming this is the fastest car they'll ever make.
By the way, the future adventure should see Koenigsegg reclaim the world record for the fastest production car, which currently sits with SSC North America following a Tuatara journey that wasn't without its mishaps - while Bugatti has pulled out of this battle following a 304.77 mph (490.48 km/h) one-way run that didn't qualify as a record, American developer Hennessey Performance is also targeting the accolade with its Venom F5.
Returning to the pair of machines we have here, "normal" Jesko can almost match its 3,131 lbs (1,420 kg) curb weight with the maximum amount of downforce it's able to generate (think: 3,086 lbs/1,400 kg at over 155 mph/250 km/h).
Then again, the maneuvers showcased here take place at much more mundane speeds, but fret not, this stunt is all about the slip angles. And while the quality of the video means we can't be sure who's behind the wheel, the driver certainly makes the whole thing look like a walk in the park.
After all, why not drift a mid-engined machine that marries a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 capable of delivering north of 1,600 hp on E85 (make that 1,281 hp/1,298 PS on pump juice) to an otherworldly transmission using seven clutches and three shafts to compound gears while counting as a nine-speed unit?
The high-revving soundtrack comes courtesy of the motor's flat-plane crankshaft. Oh, at least to these ears, there's nothing wrong with throwing a little music into the mix, even though some of you might not agree with that.
