You Can Wear a Bugatti's 16-Cylinder Engine on Your Wrist, Oh It Tells Time Too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACOB & CO. (@jacobandco) Bugatti decked out the watch in an 18K tonneau-shaped case designed by its partner Jacob & Co. The tourbillon had to match the brand's style as it is encrusted with 190 white diamonds, 109 black sapphires, and 42 orange sapphires (talk about bling). Interestingly enough, these gems are not the centerpiece of the watch.What's gonna catch your attention is the animation that can be admired through the sapphire crystal window. In order to reproduce the visceral sensation of the iconic Chiron's 8.0-liter 16-cylinder engine, the watch features 16 tiny pistons and a steel crankshaft that pump up and down just like a regular. At the same time, two "turbochargers" (two less than the four ones found in the real-life version) spin while the whole mechanism runs, adding to the visual effect.The whole action is completely suspended in four places with Chiron shocks replicas. Inside the case, the movement seems to float as two "exhausts" frame the engine block, completing the whole hypercar design.The power reserve for animation and the power reserve for timekeeping are different, but both are wound through the winding crown, clockwise for movement, and counterclockwise for engine animation. At nine o'clock, the 60-hour power reserve indicator also has a gas pump sign on the side of the gauge.Located at the bottom of the case, each crown is due to trigger a different action. A push of the right-hand crown will start the animation, while the middle one winds both the movement and the animation. The left crown is bound to set the time. Additionally, an automotive-style jointed transverse system was also installed so the crown posts won't get damaged by the up and down movement from inside the case.If you thought the pool table marked a really high up score on the affordability scale, I have news for you. This timepiece is limited to 126 pieces, and according to RobbReport , it has a supercar price of $560K that fits the model it took inspiration from. All I'm saying is that if someone can afford the car, this won't probably even make a dent in their account.