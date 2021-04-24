The Elusive, One-Off Bugatti La Voiture Noire Spotted for the First Time

It simply doesn’t get more exclusive than a Bugatti hypercar, especially if said hypercar is the one-off, impossibly expensive La Voiture Noire. Announced in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show, LVN has now been spotted for the first time.
La Voiture Noire is the stuff automotive legends are made of. When the show model of the car went on display at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the real car, which was about two more years in the making, already had an owner. And it was one with very deep pockets, since the car sold for €16.5 million with taxes. That’s $19.9 million at the current exchange rate.
So how does a $20 million unique car look like in real life? It looks like this: a photographer and Bugatti spotter going by the jct_carphotography moniker on Instagram is the lucky one to have spotted it outside the Molsheim plant in France, after completing a test drive. You can see the two photos he snapped on occasion in the embed below, and we’ve also included them in the gallery.
La Voiture Noire is a tribute to the mysterious Type 57 SC Atlantic “Voiture Noire” that’s been missing for decades. It borrows from this one certain stylistic cues, and the powerplant from the Chiron, the 8.0-liter W16 engine producing 1,500 hp. The cabin was never revealed to the public since it was not completed at the time the show car went on display in Geneva.
Speaking of the show car, Bugatti put it on display at the Christmas market in Molsheim, in a glass case that remained on location until March this year. According to the carmaker, it was their way of giving back to the community, in the hope of delivering a sliver of hope and a smile since the traditional Christmas market had been canceled.
As for the identity of the owner of the real-deal LVN, it hasn’t been made public. Whoever this multi-millionaire is, it looks like delivery for the one-off is nearing.
