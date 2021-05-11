2 Corvette C7 Z06 Tries Its Luck With a BMW M5 F90 Stage 2, Just Painful To Watch

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Logo Leaked, More Prototypes Spied Testing

July 2021 is when the wide-bodied Z06 may be unveiled, two years after General Motors pulled the veils off the mid-engined Stingray. As expected of the performance-oriented model, the Z06 will receive a cool badge. 10 photos



A member of the forum also picked up a couple of pictures from the



345/25 by 21-inch tires out back will help the Z06 accelerate like nobody’s business and corner like it’s on rails. The summer-only, performance-oriented rubber will be complemented by larger brake rotors, and chances are that GM will offer carbon-fiber wheels too. After all, Ford has proven their worth in the Mustang Shelby GT350R as well as the almighty Mustang Shelby GT500.



Speaking of the Blue Oval, the centerpiece of



As with the Stingray, the peeps at General Motors will continue to rely on Tremec for the dual-clutch transaxle. But as opposed to the Stingray, the eight-speed transmission will be slightly upgraded for higher input speeds because the TR-9080 of the Stingray is rated at up to 7,500 revs. Posted on the Mid-Engine Corvette Forum , the dark-finish logo features a two-part Z unlike the Z of the Z-Mode button on the steering wheel of the Stingray. There is some faint writing on the top of the zero, but on closer look, the writing is the original poster’s Instagram account (@allcarnews).A member of the forum also picked up a couple of pictures from the Colorado Car Spotters Facebook group, depicting three prototypes of the Z06 fully clad in camouflage. These mules all feature a center-tipped exhaust system and camouflage even on their wheels even though it’s been confirmed what kind of tires General Motors will offer. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R compound is likely included in the Z07 Ultimate Performance Package, along with some kind of aero makeover. Up to three rear wings may be offered in total.345/25 by 21-inch tires out back will help the Z06 accelerate like nobody’s business and corner like it’s on rails. The summer-only, performance-oriented rubber will be complemented by larger brake rotors, and chances are that GM will offer carbon-fiber wheels too. After all, Ford has proven their worth in the Mustang Shelby GT350R as well as the almighty Mustang Shelby GT500.Speaking of the Blue Oval, the centerpiece of the Z06 is the flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine with 0.3 more liters of displacement than the Voodoo V8 of the Shelby GT350. Estimated to develop in the ballpark of 617 horsepower, the 5.5-liter engine could be crowned the most powerful free-breathing V8 motor for the 2022 model year if this estimate proves right.As with the Stingray, the peeps at General Motors will continue to rely on Tremec for the dual-clutch transaxle. But as opposed to the Stingray, the eight-speed transmission will be slightly upgraded for higher input speeds because the TR-9080 of the Stingray is rated at up to 7,500 revs.