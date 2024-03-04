Imagined Mercury Marquis Two-Door Coupe Easily Revives the Brand and Model Line

If you think it's hard to survive with just one passenger car on the roster, guess again. For example, the Blue Oval company sold nearly 2 million automobiles at home in America last year.
And of all of them, only one nameplate was a traditional passenger car – the S550 and S650, the sixth and seventh editions of the iconic Ford Mustang. The rest of them were crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. As such, you would think that FoMoCo's corner office head honchos have positively demonstrated the power of the high-riding automobile.
However, some people are too stubborn to surrender – and some of them also love to act and do something to prove a point. Some of them can even take matters into their own hands or, instead, at the tip of their CGI brush, as we are dealing with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. More precisely, this is Jim, the virtual artist known as jlord8 on social media, who loves messing around with all things CGI from GM and Ford, so a Mercury creation really shouldn't be surprising.
He owns a 1986 Buick Regal T-Type and a 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, meaning that he really focuses on all things America, including from Stellantis, not just GM or Ford. Recently, he cooked up a lot of quirky stuff like a Jeep Gladiator 3500 HD dually, a couple of AMC Eagle 4x4s (sedan and wagon) out of the Buick Envista and Toyota Crown Signia, or a Ford Econoline Switchgear out of the F-150 Lightning concept of the same name.
One of the recent wacky ideas also has to do with yet another revival of the defunct Mercury brand – an automobile producer founded in 1938 and retired 13 years ago, in early 2011. The main gist is to bring back the Mercury Marquis nameplate, a model line produced between 1967 and 1986 via four generations acting as the counterpart to the Ford LTD and the latter as the base for the Grand Marquis.
While the second, third, and fourth iterations had a wider variety of form factors – four-door sedan, five-door station wagon, two-door sedan, two-door convertible, and four-door hardtop, the original generation was exclusively sold as a full-size two-door hardtop model in 1967 and 1968 alone. This is the model that the pixel master chose to reference with his unofficial design project and to achieve that unique old-school vibe; he snatched the template of an older concept car – Lincoln's Mark X prototype from 2004.
Even reskinned as a hypothetical Mercury Marquis, the Lincoln Mark X concept still looks fantastic after all this time – and the prototype is even set to cross the auction block at Mecum's Glendale 2024 event on March 8 with its 3.9-liter V8 and hopes that it will top past sales that were under $130k. Anyway, this CGI vision is now a true coupe exuding both the 1990s vibe and the distinct option to act as a ritzy counterpart for Blue Oval's Ford Mustang. Cool, right?
