Subtle Digital Facelift Makes Toyota GR Supra a Bit 'Smoother,' Extreme Aero Kit Disagrees

Although it is not without its fans who still think the world of it, the sad reality - at least in the United States - is that Toyota sold almost twice as many GR Corolla AWD hot hatchbacks as GR Supra sports cars in 2023. That's 5,567 versus 2,652 deliveries if you want the raw figures.
Of course, the fifth-generation J29/DB GR Supra sits at the top of Toyota's performance lineup in the United States - the GR Corolla kicks off at just $36,500, and the 2023 GR86 is even cheaper (from $28,400). In contrast, the 2024 GR Supra is at least $46,440 when selecting the 2.0-liter version and upgrading to the 3.0-liter inline-six will set you back at least $55,400. The next threshold is $58,550 for the 3.0 Premium, and the 45th Anniversary Edition commends flagship pricing at over $65k.
However, maybe it's not the pricing that impedes greater sales from the GR Supra. After all, it still managed to beat the all-new Nissan Z last year, which only sold 1,771 examples across the US market, although the base 2024 Nissan Z Sport costs less ($42,310) with either the automatic or manual transmission and comes from the start with the more powerful 400-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine! So, perhaps some people just think the GR Supra lacks an inspiring exterior aesthetic and would instead pick a traditional American sports car like the S650 seventh generation 2024 Ford Mustang GT with the V8 under the hood instead.
Well, even the imaginative realm of digital car content creators can't do anything about the GR Supra's lack of a high-performance version that could rival the up-to-486 hp Mustang GT or 500-hp Dark Horse, but those who dwell across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI at least can subtly resolve the styling issues. For example, Iung Anissa, an unofficial automotive designer tucked under the label anissadothings on social media, wants to take a CGI swing at the 'A90' Supra, as it is colloquially labeled the J29/DB GR Supra instead of just saying Mk5.
This pixel master opted for a hypothetical redesign of the GR Supra because we are pretty sure the facelift is already a bit overdue – the fifth generation was presented in January 2019, some 17 years since the retirement of the fourth Supra iteration. For example, the 'nose' of the car doesn't have a third air breather anymore, the headlights are slimmer with five LED bulbs instead of three, and the rear also comes with reworked LED taillights.
All these changes are pretty subtle, indeed. However, they are also doubled by an extreme aero kit with slammed widebody styling, a massive rear wing, and lots of exposed carbon fiber add-ons, plus a nice set of Dillinger Forged Wheels MM1 three-piece aftermarket wheels dressed in brushed aluminum to conceal the minty brake calipers and contrast the interesting paintjob. What do you think? Is this a yay or a nay?
