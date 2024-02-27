Witness the Colorful Inside-Out Unofficial Showcase of the Upcoming Audi A7 Avant

The Ingolstadt-based automaker is almost ready to start a revolution across the board as it prepares for the novel EV lifestyle. For now, it's got another nomenclature change that might leave many fans scratching their heads.
Ahead of turning into a complete EV-only brand, Audi has an assortment of ICE-powered (including mild hybrid and PHEV) models still coming, like the next-generation Q3 and Q5 compact luxury crossover SUVs plus a brand-new CUV flagship dubbed Q9 that will soon compete with the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. But that's just the tip of the iceberg, actually.
As far as its passenger cars are concerned, many of them are coming with new generations. The company plans to only use odd numbers for the ICE-powered variants and even numbers for the e-tron fully electric models. That means, for example, that the upcoming replacement for the A6 mid-size executive sedan and station wagon will be called the A7. Of course, adding to the confusion, an A7 has already existed since 2010, styled as an executive-class five-door liftback coupe model with frameless doors.
Well, the company is currently hard at work testing the 2025 or 2026 Audi A7 Avant to show that it means business with the new name scheme, and of course, the rumor mill, along with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, were also busy trying to decipher all the details and the novel styling hiding behind the heavy camouflage.
A few hypothetical interpretations later from the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, we also come across the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that's where all the (CGI) Audi A7 Avant action occurs – this time both from inside and outside.
Starting with the exterior, the channel's host explains how the A6 will morph into the A7 (sedan, Sportback, and Avant). At the same time, the pixel master previews the styling with a bolder new look that should help it represent a better alternative to the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon and 2025 BMW 5 Series Touring than the outgoing A6 Avant ever did.
Reportedly, the fresh A7 series might drop the diesel options of the current A6 in favor of new mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains – even the upcoming RS 7 might feature a charging port on its side in the near future. Moving inside, the host believes it could take after the upcoming first-ever Audi Q6 e-tron, the model set to debut in a few weeks from now as the Audi sibling of the all-new second-generation Porsche Macan EV.
Last but not least, don't forget that a staple of this channel's CGI video features is the wide variety of body and interior colors for rendered design projects. So, which hue combination is the right fit for your dream Audi A7 Avant?
