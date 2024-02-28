BMW 03 Coupe Arrives From a Parallel Universe To Reinvent the Bavarian Sports Car

Everyone and their mother know that BMW's current styling is 'a bit' controversial. How much so is a matter of different POVs – some say it's better to stand out in any crowd, even for the wrong reasons, while others appreciate subtlety and tradition above all else.
Of course, the quirky design statements from Bavaria are already set in stone – and you can take a pick with the all-new BMW iX, M2, X2, 4 Series, M3, M4, 7 Series, and i7, or the mighty X7 and XM Label Red. One thing is for sure: there's no shortage of ideas at the BMW design department levels as they're also prepared to introduce the 'Neue Klasse' styling that's a minimalist blend of retro-futurism that could further stir up the pot.
Interestingly, absolutely everyone – probably even the cat next door – has an opinion about what BMW is doing in the design space with some of its most popular or powerful models. Naturally, the rumor mill loves to enter the discussion, and the section of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is quite prolific in berating the company with various alternatives to the current design languages.
The latest example comes from the OEM world, by the way, as Lukas Wenzhofer is an Alias modeler at Porsche. Autodesk Alias Design is a professional 3D design software built for industrial designers and design engineers – and it also serves as a premium choice for CAD programs for automotive designers. But the specialist also loves envisioning cars just for fun at lukasw_design on social media, and his latest design project takes a swing at BMW.
Nicknamed 'BMW 03 Coupe' as an obvious nod to the BMW 02 Series range of compact executive cars produced by the German carmaker between 1966 and 1977, this unofficial design project is also an alternative to the double-coffin grille BMW 4 Series Coupe (G22). It's also a two-door 2+2 coupe that deploys the vertical style of the iconic kidney grille but doesn't exaggerate the size. It also uses a slim LED headlight design – but it's not split like on some BMW models.
The side has a classic profile for a two-door coupe, and the rear follows the front's theme with full-width LED taillights and a set of glossy black 'fractures' running downward from them. According to the author, the main gist was to offer a "different design direction from a parallel dimension – inspired by shapes I liked from popular BMW models of the past and present to make it recognizable as a BMW while (also) creating something different and pure."
Naturally, the reception from the pixel master's fans was overwhelmingly positive, and it's interesting to note that many fellow CGI experts also directly expressed their approval. What about you? Do you think BMW could use something like this instead of the 'Neue Klasse' styling?
Interestingly, absolutely everyone – probably even the cat next door – has an opinion about what BMW is doing in the design space with some of its most popular or powerful models. Naturally, the rumor mill loves to enter the discussion, and the section of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is quite prolific in berating the company with various alternatives to the current design languages.
The latest example comes from the OEM world, by the way, as Lukas Wenzhofer is an Alias modeler at Porsche. Autodesk Alias Design is a professional 3D design software built for industrial designers and design engineers – and it also serves as a premium choice for CAD programs for automotive designers. But the specialist also loves envisioning cars just for fun at lukasw_design on social media, and his latest design project takes a swing at BMW.
Nicknamed 'BMW 03 Coupe' as an obvious nod to the BMW 02 Series range of compact executive cars produced by the German carmaker between 1966 and 1977, this unofficial design project is also an alternative to the double-coffin grille BMW 4 Series Coupe (G22). It's also a two-door 2+2 coupe that deploys the vertical style of the iconic kidney grille but doesn't exaggerate the size. It also uses a slim LED headlight design – but it's not split like on some BMW models.
The side has a classic profile for a two-door coupe, and the rear follows the front's theme with full-width LED taillights and a set of glossy black 'fractures' running downward from them. According to the author, the main gist was to offer a "different design direction from a parallel dimension – inspired by shapes I liked from popular BMW models of the past and present to make it recognizable as a BMW while (also) creating something different and pure."
Naturally, the reception from the pixel master's fans was overwhelmingly positive, and it's interesting to note that many fellow CGI experts also directly expressed their approval. What about you? Do you think BMW could use something like this instead of the 'Neue Klasse' styling?