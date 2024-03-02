What If the Boxy Lamborghini Gallardo Was Created for 2025MY Rather Than 2004?

With a new sales record under its belt for 2023 and production of the all-new Revuelto plug-in hybrid V12 flagship sold out until 2026, we could say that Lamborghini is on an upward trend.
There's also a planned successor for the smaller and nimbler Huracan – a model that was first revealed in December 2013 before arriving for its first public outing at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show a few months later. Exactly a decade later, we still don't know the design of its follow-up, but some people don't even care about that because production is fully booked until later this year when it will reportedly end to make way for the new model.
As per the history records, the V10-powered Italian bull has been very successful, complete with numerous variants and some of the highest sales ever for the company. But it was only normal, as the Gallardo model before it also represented a huge milestone for the brand. At the time of its introduction in 2003, for the 2004 model year, it became the best-selling model to that date, with more than 14k manufactured during a decade.
Of course, Lamborghini continued to use fighting bull names for its successor, and we're probably looking at another fearless bull getting the honor of displaying its name on the next sports car from the Italian carmaker. But that's only valid in the real world. Meanwhile, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has other plans. For example, the good folks over at car.design.trends have recently focused our attention on a hypothetical proposal for a contemporary 'Gallardo' done by Shijie Yu.
The digital creator is known as shijie_design on social media, but don't think of him as just another pixel master with a vivid imagination. Instead, we are dealing here with an official Interior Designer from Genesis who also previously worked for Volvo. However, it's true that his Lamborghini ideation is just a personal design project, not something pitched to or from Lamborghini.
Nevertheless, it offers an excellent perspective – what if the boxy Gallardo came out now for the 2025 model year instead of more than two decades ago? The wedge shape is not going away anytime soon, but the rest of the styling is even boxier than we have seen with the original Gallardo, which isn't exactly a bad thing, especially since the sports car also gets a luminous panoramic cockpit styled after the canopy of a stealth fighter if you ask us.
There are also a lot of interesting details. For example, the space usually occupied by the V10 is now covered by a roller, suggesting that something is amiss – and since there are no exhaust outlets, we can only conclude that the CGI expert decided that his Lambo needs to step into the novel full-EV lifestyle with pride and no prejudice. Additionally, since we are dealing with an interior designer, we get a couple of different cockpit styles, complete with exposed structural elements as part of the styling.
Last but not least, this is also an exciting merchandising opportunity. Suppose you look closely at the renderings where the orange Lambo dwells inside a futuristic mansion. In that case, you'll see that the sports car is surrounded by furniture styled after its interior – including the seats and even the dashboard. That would look cool in the real world, too, right?
