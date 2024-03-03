CGI Swap Time: Hudson Hornet With LS7 and Toyota Supra Mk4 Dressed with M4 Sauce

What do the legendary Hudson Hornet and iconic Toyota Supra Mk4 have in common aside from each having four wheels, an engine, and a steering wheel? Well, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has plans for them; that's the liaison.
The famous Hudson Hornet – well known even by kids around the world thanks to its starring role as Doc Hudson in the Disney and Pixar film Cars – was a full-size car produced by the Hudson Motor Car Company of Detroit, Michigan, from 1951 until 1954, just before Nash-Kelvinator and Hudson partnered to become American Motors Corporation (AMC). Its fame derives from the fact that Hudson became the first automobile manufacturer involved with NASCAR's stock car racing, and the Hornet model dominated the arena during the early 1950s, earning it the nickname Fabulous Hudson Hornet.
This was a car with legitimate luxury credentials, by the way, getting win after win in a time when "stock car racers actually raced stock cars." As such, it is no wonder that its legacy has earned it a significant cult following among motorsport fans. Its success even transcends the real world into the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, as demonstrated by Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who continues his thunderous dream car periplus with a black-and-chrome Hudson Hornet example.
The virtual looks are appropriate for a beautiful LED-equipped restomod as we can see the Hornet tucked low on what can only be an airbag suspension setup. The classic lines are preserved without any modification, and the abundance of chrome is a nice contrast to the body's all-black paintjob. However, the real kicker hides under the absent hood – the pixel master fitted an LS7 Corvette Z06 V8 engine in the bay, presumably a Gen IV 7.0-liter (427ci) rocking 505 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. Cool, right?
Next up, the other unlikely candidate for a virtual engine swap is coming from Japan. The Toyota Supra Mk4 or A80 is primarily famous for its stint in the Fast & Furious series, but long before that, it was a staple of the JDM car culture. Produced between the spring of 1993 and the summer of 2002, there are still a lot of examples on the road even today – and some of them do more than just cruise around. Instead, quite a lot of them still enjoy their racing days, whether on the track or the local quarter-mile dragstrip.
For those looking to surprise the bejesus out of everyone around them, Abimelec Arellano, a virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, has prepared the newest wishful thinking project – a Supra Mk4 that steals the playbook of the BMW-equipped GR Supra and gains the stuff you usually find attached to the BMW M4 nameplate. More precisely, it has the BMW Yas Marin Blue paintjob, some interior elements from Bavaria, as well as the 3.0-liter S58B30T0 twin-turbo inline-six engine smiling at us proudly from its new CGI home.
