Virtual Ferrari Alto Wants to Be the Angel of Our Electric Prancing Horse Dreams

It has been a hot minute since we last talked about Ferrari's latest ideas. Directly, that is, as indirectly, there are always many subjects tangential to the Prancing Horse establishment in Italy.
For example, we have seen the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica clock a RWD quarter-mile time of 10.22s and wondered if anyone has already thought about opposing it against the new McLaren Artura Spider and the great Ferrari twin-turbo V6 plug-in hybrid supercar – aka 296 GTB or GTS. Also, the aftermarket realm keeps reminding us of the fact that Rolls-Royce's Cullinan finally has a coach-door rival by the name of Ferrari Purosangue.
More precisely, the Polish experts over at Carlex Design have inaugurated a multiannual 'Seven Elysia' program with the stunning 'Himalaya Collection' where seven of the finest SUVs out there get treated like royalty – Cullinan, DBX, Urus, G 63, Bentayga, Range Rover, and – of course – Ferrari's Purosangue. Each limited to seven examples worldwide; they are genuinely an ultimate expression of what the aftermarket realm can do when it gets a blank slate.
Well, in the near future, Ferrari is coming off of its best-ever year of sales after delivering 13,663 vehicles in 2023 and wants to keep up the pace with three model launches in 2024 – a flagship LaFerrari successor to keep the Mercedes-AMG ONE and Aston Martin Valkyrie company, the replacement of the 812 series, and a third mysterious introduction that no one really knows anything about. As such, speculation ranges wildly from another Icona exotic to a potential Ferrari Purosangue SUV derivative.
However, we are pretty sure it's not going to be the all-electric Ferrari Alto Angel. The main reason for our certainty is that we are dealing with a collaborative design project stemming from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. It is the work of Alexandre Bernini, a digital automotive designer better known as alexandre.cgartist on social media, who is back with another version of his collaborative EV idea alongside Alban Lerailler (aka lerailler_design).
After late last year they first presented their vision for the electric future of Ferrari in the form of a burgundy-shaded Alto concept dwelling around the fancy premises of a Ferrari-branded mansion; they were soon back with a different paintjob – a yellow that would make any Raging Bull jealous at a moment's notice. This year, on the other hand, it's time for the Angel configuration to come into play – and this one mixes a dual-tone black-and-white appearance with the warm satin tones of a pinkish hue for parts of the black wheels.
Unfortunately, the two artists still haven't shown us the interior (maybe the next set of renderings will take care of that), and because they're both designers, there is also no word on the EV powertrain configuration. So, would you also like to see something like this on the street in real life?
More precisely, the Polish experts over at Carlex Design have inaugurated a multiannual 'Seven Elysia' program with the stunning 'Himalaya Collection' where seven of the finest SUVs out there get treated like royalty – Cullinan, DBX, Urus, G 63, Bentayga, Range Rover, and – of course – Ferrari's Purosangue. Each limited to seven examples worldwide; they are genuinely an ultimate expression of what the aftermarket realm can do when it gets a blank slate.
Well, in the near future, Ferrari is coming off of its best-ever year of sales after delivering 13,663 vehicles in 2023 and wants to keep up the pace with three model launches in 2024 – a flagship LaFerrari successor to keep the Mercedes-AMG ONE and Aston Martin Valkyrie company, the replacement of the 812 series, and a third mysterious introduction that no one really knows anything about. As such, speculation ranges wildly from another Icona exotic to a potential Ferrari Purosangue SUV derivative.
However, we are pretty sure it's not going to be the all-electric Ferrari Alto Angel. The main reason for our certainty is that we are dealing with a collaborative design project stemming from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. It is the work of Alexandre Bernini, a digital automotive designer better known as alexandre.cgartist on social media, who is back with another version of his collaborative EV idea alongside Alban Lerailler (aka lerailler_design).
After late last year they first presented their vision for the electric future of Ferrari in the form of a burgundy-shaded Alto concept dwelling around the fancy premises of a Ferrari-branded mansion; they were soon back with a different paintjob – a yellow that would make any Raging Bull jealous at a moment's notice. This year, on the other hand, it's time for the Angel configuration to come into play – and this one mixes a dual-tone black-and-white appearance with the warm satin tones of a pinkish hue for parts of the black wheels.
Unfortunately, the two artists still haven't shown us the interior (maybe the next set of renderings will take care of that), and because they're both designers, there is also no word on the EV powertrain configuration. So, would you also like to see something like this on the street in real life?