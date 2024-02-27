Transparent Four-Seat Lamborghini Cristallo Is a Hologram EV Missile From the Other-Verse

Lamborghini is historically associated with fast, mad-styled two-door rockets with room for one (and maybe, sometimes, on rare occasions, two) occupants. But the Raging Bull didn’t take a vow of four-door or four-seater eternal hatred, and the company has featured several family-sized automobiles in the past.
Nowadays, the Sant’ Agata Bolognese house of fashionable speed relies on an SUV to push the bulk of sales past the point of no regret for its stakeholders. The Urus is the workhorse of the charging bull emblem (for now) and the all-time sales champion of the brand. Lamborghini learned a valuable lesson and presented a concept electric SUV (the Lanzador) foretelling a production vehicle for 2028.
The four-seat architecture has always been the sweet spot for carmakers – Ford will put its Thunderbird on the line to defend this statement. The SUV trend is so overwhelmingly flashed by nearly everyone in the industry that it almost feels like there is no option but to have at least one such model in the lineup.
But there is still hope – for the imagination, at least for now – and a virtual alternative to the steroid-fed SUVs is constantly nagging designer’s dreams. The Lamborghini Cristallo is that savior – an edgy, shardy, sharp four-passenger hypercar with the allure and tenure of all the most ferocious Lambos in history put together.
Four electric motors – one for each wheel – get the Cristallo going. The car's overall shape resembles a crystalline structure, hence the name (Cristallo is Italian for ‘Crystal’). The name is not chosen at random, as the multi-triangle atomic structure of crystals inspires the imagined Lambo’s frame.
The CGI design team (four of them) imagined a revolution for the human-machine interface. Instead of monitors or old-fashioned gauges, the Cristallo conveys data to the occupants with 3D holograms on the dash, windscreen, and center console. The front seats feature dual hologram projectors on the back support, so the rear passenger won’t be too bored if the 360-degree view suddenly becomes dull.
Access into this hyperspace is provided via two large doors, one for each side, that raise gull-wing style and expose the non-interrupted profile of the Lambo. No intermediate pillar is the strongest sign of trust in the superstructure’s torsional rigidity and strength.
Anything is possible in imagination, and at one point, anything imagined will become reality. The Cristallo does away with wired charging and even electrical stations. The glass skin doubles as a solar panel array that fills the battery on the go.
The four designers (Shyam Sundhar Vadivelan, Bartosz Stańczyk, James Stone, and Larry Wason) didn’t let the night trouble the envisioned future Lambo. Their car is capable of inductive charging – provided the infrastructure allows it – while driving or when parked. The active aero elements on the sides and rear leave no room for mistakes – this Cristall is made to punch hard, fast, and abrupt.
The four-seat architecture has always been the sweet spot for carmakers – Ford will put its Thunderbird on the line to defend this statement. The SUV trend is so overwhelmingly flashed by nearly everyone in the industry that it almost feels like there is no option but to have at least one such model in the lineup.
But there is still hope – for the imagination, at least for now – and a virtual alternative to the steroid-fed SUVs is constantly nagging designer’s dreams. The Lamborghini Cristallo is that savior – an edgy, shardy, sharp four-passenger hypercar with the allure and tenure of all the most ferocious Lambos in history put together.
First, it’s transparent – the body is entirely built from transparent electrochromic smart glass that can become completely opaque if desired. The Smart Skin glass sits on a carbotanium exoskeleton that spreads from the Lantor Soric composite front to the carbon fiber structure in the rear. With this radical tech, the Cristallo couldn’t possibly be anything less than a fully electric speed Bull.
Four electric motors – one for each wheel – get the Cristallo going. The car's overall shape resembles a crystalline structure, hence the name (Cristallo is Italian for ‘Crystal’). The name is not chosen at random, as the multi-triangle atomic structure of crystals inspires the imagined Lambo’s frame.
The CGI design team (four of them) imagined a revolution for the human-machine interface. Instead of monitors or old-fashioned gauges, the Cristallo conveys data to the occupants with 3D holograms on the dash, windscreen, and center console. The front seats feature dual hologram projectors on the back support, so the rear passenger won’t be too bored if the 360-degree view suddenly becomes dull.
Each of the four occupants has a separate bucket seat with race-style three-point harnesses. The driver controls the car in an analog manner via a steering device more appropriate to a seventh-generation fighter jet. Yes, that warplane doesn’t exist yet (that we know of), and that’s precisely how advanced the interior of the Cristallo is.
Access into this hyperspace is provided via two large doors, one for each side, that raise gull-wing style and expose the non-interrupted profile of the Lambo. No intermediate pillar is the strongest sign of trust in the superstructure’s torsional rigidity and strength.
Anything is possible in imagination, and at one point, anything imagined will become reality. The Cristallo does away with wired charging and even electrical stations. The glass skin doubles as a solar panel array that fills the battery on the go.
The four designers (Shyam Sundhar Vadivelan, Bartosz Stańczyk, James Stone, and Larry Wason) didn’t let the night trouble the envisioned future Lambo. Their car is capable of inductive charging – provided the infrastructure allows it – while driving or when parked. The active aero elements on the sides and rear leave no room for mistakes – this Cristall is made to punch hard, fast, and abrupt.