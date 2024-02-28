2025 Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spied Again, Will Replace ICE-Only Urus S and Urus Performante

The second half of 2024 will see Lamborghini discontinue three models, beginning with the Huracan. The Urus S and Urus Performante are on their way out as well, which means there will be no internal combustion-only vehicles beginning MY25.
Spied on countless occasions, the Urus PHEV has been caught on camera yet again by carparazzo Varryx. Pictured with a Revuelto behind it, the camouflaged prototype sports high-voltage stickers front, rear, and on both rear doors. We can also notice a charging port door on the left rear quarter panel.
Gifted with revised headlights and a restyled front bumper, the 2025 Lamborghini Urus PHEV slots above the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid in the Volkswagen Group's lineup. The German sport utility vehicle combines a twin-turbo V8 with an electric drive unit for 729 electrified ponies.
Curiously enough, the 4.0-liter V8 in question develops only 591 horsepower as opposed to 657 for the soon-to-be-discontinued Urus S and Urus Performante. However, the 174-horsepower electric drive unit makes up for it. Porsche also promises 700 pound-feet (950 Nm) in hybrid mode as opposed to 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) for the combustion-only Urus S and Urus Performante.
An educated guesstimate for the Urus PHEV would be 740 horsepower at the very least because of the BMW XM Label, which puts out 738 horsepower. The second-ever standalone M vehicle develops 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm), yet peak torque has always been shadowed by power in this industry.
The Raging Bull of Sant'Agata teased the Urus PHEV – or whatever it will be called – in Lamborghini Magazine #33. The teaser image, which also comes courtesy of Varryx, shows a much sportier rear end with a prominent rear spoiler and sharp-looking taillights. Considering that series production kicked off at Sant'Agata Bolognese back in December 2017, the visual changes for MY25 are hardly a surprise.
Earlier this year, Lamborghini updated its Direzione Cor Tauri product strategy, confirming the bitter end of internal combustion-only vehicles in 2024 to decrease fleet-wide carbon dioxide emissions by 50 percent in 2025. Three years later, the Lanzador will enter production as the automaker's first EV.
Come 2029, the first-generation Urus will be discontinued in favor of a new sport utility vehicle based on an EV-centric platform. The platform in question is – most likely – the Volkswagen Group's highly modular Scalable Systems Platform. The SSP can be pushed to 1,700-odd horsepower.
Gifted with revised headlights and a restyled front bumper, the 2025 Lamborghini Urus PHEV slots above the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid in the Volkswagen Group's lineup. The German sport utility vehicle combines a twin-turbo V8 with an electric drive unit for 729 electrified ponies.
Curiously enough, the 4.0-liter V8 in question develops only 591 horsepower as opposed to 657 for the soon-to-be-discontinued Urus S and Urus Performante. However, the 174-horsepower electric drive unit makes up for it. Porsche also promises 700 pound-feet (950 Nm) in hybrid mode as opposed to 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) for the combustion-only Urus S and Urus Performante.
An educated guesstimate for the Urus PHEV would be 740 horsepower at the very least because of the BMW XM Label, which puts out 738 horsepower. The second-ever standalone M vehicle develops 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm), yet peak torque has always been shadowed by power in this industry.
It's not clear if the Volkswagen Group's plug-in setup can be tuned to such a ridiculous amount of torque. In any case, both the Cayenne and Urus need all the torque in the world due to their high-voltage batteries. Porsche claims 2,570 kilograms (5,666 pounds) in European specification. Weight-saving materials will undoubtedly be featured in the Lambo, shaving off a few valuable kilograms.
The Raging Bull of Sant'Agata teased the Urus PHEV – or whatever it will be called – in Lamborghini Magazine #33. The teaser image, which also comes courtesy of Varryx, shows a much sportier rear end with a prominent rear spoiler and sharp-looking taillights. Considering that series production kicked off at Sant'Agata Bolognese back in December 2017, the visual changes for MY25 are hardly a surprise.
Earlier this year, Lamborghini updated its Direzione Cor Tauri product strategy, confirming the bitter end of internal combustion-only vehicles in 2024 to decrease fleet-wide carbon dioxide emissions by 50 percent in 2025. Three years later, the Lanzador will enter production as the automaker's first EV.
Come 2029, the first-generation Urus will be discontinued in favor of a new sport utility vehicle based on an EV-centric platform. The platform in question is – most likely – the Volkswagen Group's highly modular Scalable Systems Platform. The SSP can be pushed to 1,700-odd horsepower.