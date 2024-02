2025 Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spied Again, Will Replace ICE-Only Urus S and Urus Performante

The second half of 2024 will see Lamborghini discontinue three models, beginning with the Huracan. The Urus S and Urus Performante are on their way out as well, which means there will be no internal combustion-only vehicles beginning MY25.

Photo: Lamborghini via Varryx

Spied on countless occasions, the Urushas been caught on camera yet again by carparazzo Varryx. Pictured with a Revuelto behind it, the camouflaged prototype sports high-voltage stickers front, rear, and on both rear doors. We can also notice a charging port door on the left rear quarter panel.Gifted with revised headlights and a restyled front bumper, the 2025 Lamborghini Urus PHEV slots above the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid in the Volkswagen Group's lineup. The German sport utility vehicle combines a twin-turbo V8 with an electric drive unit for 729 electrified ponies.Curiously enough, the 4.0-liter V8 in question develops only 591 horsepower as opposed to 657 for the soon-to-be-discontinued Urus S and Urus Performante. However, the 174-horsepower electric drive unit makes up for it. Porsche also promises 700 pound-feet (950 Nm) in hybrid mode as opposed to 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) for the combustion-only Urus S and Urus Performante.An educated guesstimate for the Urus PHEV would be 740 horsepower at the very least because of the BMW XM Label, which puts out 738 horsepower. The second-ever standalone M vehicle develops 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm), yet peak torque has always been shadowed by power in this industry.It's not clear if the Volkswagen Group's plug-in setup can be tuned to such a ridiculous amount of torque. In any case, both the Cayenne and Urus need all the torque in the world due to their high-voltage batteries. Porsche claims 2,570 kilograms (5,666 pounds) in European specification. Weight-saving materials will undoubtedly be featured in the Lambo, shaving off a few valuable kilograms.The Raging Bull of Sant'Agata teased the Urus PHEV – or whatever it will be called – in Lamborghini Magazine #33. The teaser image, which also comes courtesy of Varryx, shows a much sportier rear end with a prominent rear spoiler and sharp-looking taillights. Considering that series production kicked off at Sant'Agata Bolognese back in December 2017, the visual changes for MY25 are hardly a surprise.Earlier this year, Lamborghini updated its Direzione Cor Tauri product strategy, confirming the bitter end of internal combustion-only vehicles in 2024 to decrease fleet-wide carbon dioxide emissions by 50 percent in 2025. Three years later, the Lanzador will enter production as the automaker's firstCome 2029, the first-generation Urus will be discontinued in favor of a new sport utility vehicle based on an EV-centric platform. The platform in question is – most likely – the Volkswagen Group's highly modular Scalable Systems Platform. The SSP can be pushed to 1,700-odd horsepower.