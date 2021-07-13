Volkswagen New Auto Event Gives More Information on the SSP Architecture

Among the many things disclosed at the Volkswagen New Auto strategy, one of the most important relates to SSP (Scalable Systems Platform). For the first time, Herbert Diess confirmed the Trinity Project from Volkswagen is the other side of the same coin Audi’s Project Artemis will present in 2025. According to Volkswagen, the Trinity vehicle will be presented in 2026, also with SSP modules.
The German carmaker is calling SSP its mechatronics platform. It will replace all current architectures used by the Volkswagen group: MLB, MQB, MSB, MEB, and PPE, these last two being exclusive for electric cars.
Even considering the company believes the future is for BEVs (battery electric vehicles), it is impressive that a single platform will allow more than 40 million vehicles to be created along the SSP lifecycle. Stellantis just presented its strategy with four electric platforms.
Herbert Diess said the SSP would be instrumental not only for cost-cutting and making electric vehicles more affordable. He also said that Volkswagen would make a lot more money from it due to the possibilities battery packs offer to be used more than once (in cars, stationary energy storage, and finally recycling) and with autonomous driving.
Volkswagen bets on the SSP to be able to achieve level four capabilities due to an array of sensors, LiDAR, and other elements to give the car the best detecting methods possible. When that happens, the company will explore robotaxi services and also make money with new functionalities it can offer through OTA (over-the-air) updates.
A while ago, the company said Trinity vehicles would already come with all the hardware necessary for multiple features. The company would allow customers to activate them through software. That would make manufacturing a lot less complex, saving money in the process.
According to the Volkswagen Group CEO, the company will double its revenues with electric cars. It will have the most comprehensive EV lineup very soon, with the introduction of the ID.Buzz in 2023 and expects to become a leader in electrification by 2025.
