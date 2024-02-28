Next-Gen Audi S5 Sedan Imagined as Heir to the A4/S4 Throne by Independent Artist

The Ingolstadt-based automaker is undoubtedly ready to rock the worlds of its rivals, BMW and Mercedes-Benz or Cadillac, among others. The novelties are coming like a tidal wave from the premium German brand.
There is nothing that Audi won't touch in the next few months. It will bring out a first-ever all-new Q9 flagship SUV based but larger than the Q7 to fight against the big threats like the Cadillac Escalade, BMW X7, or Mercedes-Benz GLS. The crossover SUV range will also see another model adopt the split-headlight styling akin to the Q9 – the small Q3, but on the other hand, the all-new Q5 will remain a bit more traditional, styling-wise.
Then there's also the passenger car roster, and significant changes are coming there. Audi is implementing yet another confusing name change after that episode of transforming the engine designation into double digits that have nothing to do with the engine capacity. This time around, the company wants to designate the e-tron all-electric models with even numbers, whereas the odd ones are reserved for the ICE-powered counterparts, including the mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Muddled, right?
For example, the A6 sedan and wagon will be transferred to the A7 series, which previously only included the Sportback body style, and the same will happen with the A4 models, which are set to occupy the same space as the current A5 Sportback. However, even though it has been spied on numerous occasions, the rumor mill doesn't seem capable of deciding if the A5 range will include three body styles – sedan, Sportback, and Avant station wagon or just the latter two.
Well, things got settled quite fast across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, in fact. For example, the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) wants to bring to life his CGI visions of the upcoming Audi range. Previously, he gave us his digital thoughts on the split-headlight Q3, the average Q5 crossover, as well as the forthcoming Audi A7 Avant, and now he's also adamant that maybe Audi will translate the next generation A4 directly into an A5 sedan alongside the A5 Sportback and Avant models.
To spice things up a little bit, the unofficial renderings seen below and in the gallery depict the sporty Audi S5 sedan option, and don't worry – this isn't another split-headlight design, as the black bits sitting below the main LEDs are some awkwardly positioned parking sensors. As for the hypothetical styling, even across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, this Audi S5 won't bring too many smiles to the faces of people who were expecting a revolution in design along with the name switcheroo. Hopefully, Audi will keep a few surprises for the official reveal, though.
