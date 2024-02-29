Fake Jeep Gladiator 3500 HD Dually Is a Full-Size Heavy Duty Truck No One Asked For

Just before the Jeep Beach Week in Daytona Beach scheduled in mid-April, the American carmaker announced the Beach versions of the 2024 Wrangler and 2024 Gladiator in a logical first for the pickup. And it all makes perfect sense.
When I was a kid, one of my dreams was to get to the seaside in a fancy Jeep Wrangler manner with all the doors stripped off the SUV and my friends enjoying the sunny weather with the top down. That's easily transferable to the Gladiator pickup truck, especially since there's a lot more space in the bed now for scuba equipment, boards, or anything else you can think about.
Sure, when you go near a beach in a vehicle, there's always the possibility of sinking in the sand if you are even allowed to park there – but it never occurred to me that a solution for getting out of trouble would be to go there with a full-size heavy-duty Jeep Gladiator dually version. First, because it doesn't exist, and second, because it doesn't make a lot of sense.
Alas, you can never tell the imaginative realm of digital car content creators that it's wrong because they will just tell you to chill and let it slide, as the design project is just an exercise of CGI vision. The same would probably happen with Jim, the virtual artist known as jlord8 on social media, who loves messing around with all things CGI from GM and Ford and sometimes also from Stellantis. Well, a lot of times, lately - actually.
Just recently, he gave up for a moment his sweethearts like the Ford Crown Vic, Lincoln Town Car, and Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, among others. Instead, he is going through a complete Stellantis phase initially triggered by the Chrysler Halcyon Concept's apparition, which quickly became a quirky and not-so-lovable station wagon. After that, he decided to revive the Chrysler Aspen SUV with help from the sturdiness of a Jeep, the styling of a Chrysler 300C, and the spaciousness of a Dodge Durango.
However, he didn't stop there, and next up came the reborn AMC Eagle 4x4 station wagon and sedan, one based on the Toyota Crown Signia CUV and the other modeled on top of Buick's new Envista. Obviously, things are getting stranger and stranger in the Stellantis department, and the latest example comes in the form of a Jeep Gladiator inhabiting the body of a Ram 3500 HD dually! Frankly, the company already has the Ram Trucks fighting for supremacy with the GM siblings (Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra) and the ever-popular Ford F-Series, who needs a Jeep face with a Ram HD dually body?
