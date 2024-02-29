Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Get 2024 Beach Versions Ahead of Huge Gathering in Daytona

There's a saying going around stating that many things in our lives have to do with being in the right place at the right time. And it's exactly this "location, location, location" deal that popped into my head when I came across this piece of news from Jeep.

The American carmaker decided to start spring with the release of the famed Beach line of special vehicles. Like before, it is meant for the Wrangler model, but the Gladiator pickup will get it for the first time as well.Beach is how Jeep calls the vehicles it specifically makes to be suitable for "surf, sun and sand." Slightly modified compared with their stock siblings, they bring a sense of uniqueness to the range.Take the Wrangler, for instance. America's famed off-roader, the Willys 4xe to be more precise, was transformed by receiving a rather long list of extras. It has a hardtop in the same color as the body, a Sunrider fliptop, and special Jeep Beach decals. Inside special Mopar Katzkin leather seats were installed, ensuring comfort as the ride moves on its massive 33-inch all-terrain tires.The Gladiator pickup, a vehicle that has never enjoyed a Beach variant, gets pretty much the same upgrades on the Willys model, including steel rock rails, a rear-locking differential, and a trailer tow.In the case of the Wrangler Jeep will limit production to just 500 units, and it will sell each and one of them for $60,395, not including the $1,895 destination charge. The Gladiator Beach, on the other hand, will sell for $50,495, also with the destination charge not included.As you can imagine these two new vehicles are not meant for all Americans, and this is where the "location" bit comes in. Apart from having limited production runs, they will not be shipped to the states where people can't really enjoy sun, sand, and surf. What that means is you'll only be able to purchase these vehicles in "select southeastern states."The carmaker says the Jeep Wrangler Beach is already available for order in said select (but unnamed) states, as is the Gladiator. The pickup truck in this configuration will also be on display, just like the off-roading, at the Jeep Beach Week in Daytona Beach, Florida, which will take place in mid-April.The event is one of the biggest gatherings of Jeep fans on the planet, and certainly the biggest in the U.S. Last year's get-together saw no less than 225,000 people flocking to see what's what, accompanied to the scene by no less than 25,000 Jeep vehicle of all ages, shapes, and sizes.The event is not free to attend, even if the organizers are not selling tickets but registrations. And getting your name on the books will cost you $100 per attending Jeep and all the people who can legally fit inside it.