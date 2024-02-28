Cadillac Escalade-V Digitally Morphs Into a Sleek Monster Truck That's Ready for Anything

In theory, the latest generation Cadillac Escalade has the right foundation to constantly venture off the beaten path. In practice, though, not many owners are willing to turn it into a proper off-roader. After all, it is one pricey cookie at $82k+ before destination and dealer fees, or well over $152,295 for the punchy Blackwing-powered Escalade-V.
Unlike some of its rivals, like the BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS, which are crossovers, the latest Cadillac Escalade boasts a body-on-frame construction, shared with several similarly-sized GM products, including the Chevy Silverado, Tahoe, GMS Sierra, and Yukon.
As a result, all it needs are some chunky tires wrapped around new wheels, underbody protection, and a lift kit to become an off-roader. If you want to go further, add a snorkel, trail lights, roof rails to increase its hauling ability, and maybe an exoskeleton for enhanced safety and sinister looks. You know, the usual stuff required from such a ride.
The one pictured in the gallery partially follows this recipe. It has a new suspension that has lifted it to new heights, new tires, and a set of Forgiatos that are around 28 inches or so in diameter with an intricate pattern. The smoked lighting unit, privacy windows, and chrome-delete package contribute to the makeover, alongside the chameleon-like wrap.
For the pixel-manipulating process, with the mods mentioned above, the rendering artist chose the hottest version of the series: the Cadillac Escalade-V. This model features the CT5-V Blackwing's power unit, which is a V8 with supercharging and a 6.2-liter displacement. The hand-built motor produces 682 horsepower (692 ps/503 kW) and is good for 653 pound-foot (886 Nm) of torque. The sheet reveals it needs 4.4 seconds to shoot to 60 mph (97 kph), an impressive achievement for such a gargantuan machine.
As we already told you in the intro, the Cadillac Escalade-V is one expensive proposal, which is why the chances of seeing an off-road-prepped one are close to zero. The same goes for a similar makeover to the rendered one. Most tuning takes on this model revolve around a few added bits and pieces on the outside, different wheels, and sometimes an interior makeover. Certain tuners can also boost the power, and this is pretty much where the mainstream offerings end.
We are fans of this modified Cadillac Escalade, although there is something we don't approve of, and that's the fact that it is fake. Yes, you read that right. This off-road-ready premium SUV is not real, as it calls Fantasy Land home. It came via 412donklife on Instagram, with the obvious reference that only the 1971-1976 Chevy Caprice and Impala on large wheels are donks, and it deserves its 15 minutes of digital fame.
